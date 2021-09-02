CoachHub raises $ 80 million to democratize coaching

CoachHub, the world’s leading digital coaching platform, raised $ 80 million in Series B2 funding, bringing total Series B capital to $ 110 million. Draper Esprit, RTP Global, HV Capital, Signals Venture Capital, Partech and Speedinvest were part of this latest round, bringing total funds raised to $ 130 million since 2019.

The money will continue to fund CoachHub’s meteoric expansion, which began just three years ago. In the first half of 2021 alone, CoachHub surpassed the new business generated throughout 2020, tripled its number of employees and added some of the biggest and most important global brands to its customer base, such as Fujitsu, Electrolux, Babbel, KPMG and ViacomCBS. , which is one of its clients in Spain with Bureau Veritas and Glovo.

“This latest round of funding will allow us to meet the growing demand for digital solutions for training and personal development, which has exploded in the wake of the pandemic,” said co-founder and commercial director Yannis Niebelschtz. “It also demonstrates investor confidence in our platform and the value that democratized coaching brings to forward-thinking organizations.”

Christoph Hornung, Director of Investments at Draper Esprit, said: “It’s not just about the pandemic anymore. What we are seeing with highly enriched and digital priority platforms like CoachHub are more dynamic and above all more accessible tools to transform businesses through training and education. We are delighted to continue to support CoachHub as it makes great strides in the US and Asia and consolidates its position as the leading digital coaching platform in Europe. “

Alexander Pavlov, Partner at RTP Global, added: “Since we first invested in CoachHub in late 2019, the company has not failed to impress us. Its team of leading scientists, researchers and consultants, as well as a global group of notch coaches, demonstrate a strong determination to democratize coaching around the world. Matti and Yannis are 100% focused on their vision and supported by exceptional execution and growing ambition. These efforts made it easier to make the decision to help the company go further by doubling our investment, contributing significantly to an impressive $ 80 million round. “

CoachHub uses artificial intelligence to connect people with more than 2,500 certified business and wellness coaches in 70 countries on six continents. Coaching sessions are available in over 60 languages. The company has more than 300 employees of 42 nationalities in Europe, North America and Asia, and this latest round of funding will fuel further expansion in the coming months.

“For too long, coaching has been rigid, non-scalable, and inaccessible to anyone other than a senior executive,” said Matti Niebelschtz, Co-Founder and Director of Delivery of CoachHub. “The democratization of coaching for people of all professional levels around the world enables more organizations to take advantage of the positive impact on employee performance and well-being that comes from personalized coaching. Increasing employee engagement rates and raising mental health awareness are vital in these tumultuous times. “

