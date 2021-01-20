Cobee begins its international expansion and settles in Portugal

The fintech arrives in the neighboring country after having detected the need, on the part of employees, to have a personalized compensation package; this way they can have a flexible and digital benefits plan

Cobee, the digital platform that allows flexible and fully automated management of employee benefits, begins its international expansion after two years of travel to Spain. The company arrives in Portugal with the aim of continuing to make life easier for employees and to have a positive impact on them and on businesses through its proposal. Cobee’s product focuses on digitizing and streamlining processes, eliminating middlemen and centralizing management.

The fintech arrives in the neighboring country after having detected the need, on the part of employees, to have a personalized compensation package. With the arrival of Cobee, they will be able to have a flexible and digital benefits plan that will allow them to consume their benefits when and how they want. For their part, companies will find in Cobee a tool that motivates and appeals to their workers, without this leading to a considerable increase in the administrative burden of HR.

The most innovative way to deliver benefits

The Cobee platform has very defined product characteristics:

100% digital and accessible, bringing together all the advantages in a single technological and intuitive platform Full control of these via a secure App and a card Automation of processes without recourse to intermediaries or third-party suppliers

This way of providing services has already been successful in Spain. Since its creation in 2018, the company founded by Borja Aranguren and Daniel Olea has made a capital injection of 2.1 million euros, counting on investors such as Speedinvest, Target Global and the business angel, Chris Bouwer (co -founder of the Adyen payment platform). Cobee already has the confidence of important companies of different sectors and sizes: Lnea Directa, Codere, M. Jeff, Booking, Tripadvisor, WPP, PwC or Glovo are just a few of them.

“Cobee aspires to break with the existing and the established. We are mavericks and disruptors in a market that has remained the same for the past 20 years. Making this leap towards internationalization is to go further and the opportunity to continue working day after day in well-being; both companies and employees ”, emphasizes Borja Aranguren, CEO and co-founder of Cobee. “Workers are used to dispersed compensation plans, we have managed to tailor our offering to their needs, achieving up to 70% of staff enrollment rates in corporate benefit plans. Our intention with this first expansion is to equalize these results by proposing a new concept in terms of consumption of the benefits, ”he adds.

