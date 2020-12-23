Cobee, main sponsor of the 4th Congress of Remuneration and Remuneration:

Cobee, the flexible compensation and benefits management services company, was the main sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress, which was held on December 15 precisely at the company’s headquarters in Madrid. At the event, more than 25 HR experts analyzed current keys and future trends in labor compensation: flexible compensation, employee benefits, physical, mental and financial well-being, corporate social security schemes. ..

During the event, Cobee played a prominent role due to his presence as the main sponsor of the congress. On behalf of the company, Ignacio Travesí, Vice President of Sales, attended the congress, which participated in the roundtable in which they spoke about new trends in compensation and benefits and news employee requests. In addition, Borja Aranguren, CEO of the company, delivered a speech with Arancha Fernández, responsible for compensation and hotline processes, in which they spoke about the digitization of benefits.

We were able to speak with Nacho Travesí at the end of the event, who reviewed the latest trends in workers’ compensation for RRHHDigital and made an overall assessment of the congress.

The 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress was organized by RRHHDigital and had Professional Services Firm EY as main sponsor, Aon and Cobee as main sponsors and Accrual, Personio, Vitaldent and Click & Gift as sponsors. BMW Madrid was the official vehicle, Coonic the official agency, Eventelling, the technological sponsor of the congress and SmartFit participated as a collaborator of the congress. To organize it, RRHH Digital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources as an institutional sponsor.

