LETTER SIZE

The latest trends in pay and compensation, analyzed by leading industry experts

Cobee, main sponsor of the 4th Congress on Compensation and Compensation

You can now buy your ticket for the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress which will take place next Tuesday, December 15, with a face-to-face part at Torre Azca (EY headquarters) in Madrid and a virtual part, in streaming format. An exclusive event where the latest news on remuneration and flexible remuneration, advantages for the company and the employee, tax advantages … Click here to buy your ticket



BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 09 December 2020



Cobee, the flexible compensation and benefits management services company, has been confirmed as the main sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress which will take place on December 15 at the Torre Azca in Madrid. During the event, the main trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation will be discussed and keys such as the digitization of benefits, flexibility in their offer, physical, mental and financial health …

In addition to its visual presence at the congress, Cobee will have a wide representation in the panel of experts who will debate and analyze the keys to workers’ compensation and flexible compensation. Ignacio Travesí, the company’s vice president of sales, will be at the opening table where workers’ claims regarding benefits will be discussed today, addressing the latest trends in compensation. In addition, Borja Aranguren, CEO and Co-Founder of Cobee, will give a speech with one of his clients, Línea Directa.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. and will be developed in a hybrid format, with a face-to-face game with speakers and sponsors at the aforementioned Azca Tower, and will be streamed for anyone who purchases their ticket. .

Find out more about the 4th Congress of Remuneration and Remuneration

The 4th Congress on Remuneration and Remuneration will take place next Tuesday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., in hybrid format, with a face-to-face part at the Azca tower in Madrid and a virtual part, in streaming. In this document, the latest trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation will be discussed.

The congress will bring together experts from the human resources sector and specialists in the field of compensation from companies such as EY, Aon, Seur, Casino Gran Madrid, Arvato Bertelsmann, Orange, Cobee, Personio, Acciona, Ibercaja or Repsol.

EY is the “primary sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress and Aon and Cobee are the primary sponsors. The congress also benefits from the support of Accrual, Personio, Click & Gift and Vitaldent as sponsors. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle, Coonic is the official agency and Eventelling is a technology partner. SmartFit participates as a collaborator of the congress. To organize it, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors as an institutional sponsor.

Click here to purchase your ticket for the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT