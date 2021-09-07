Cobee recruits Emilio Masa to accelerate the digital transformation of Human Resources

Cobee, the first European digital platform that enables flexible and fully automated creation and management of benefit plans, announced today the appointment of Emilio Masa as the new Senior Enterprise Relationship Manager. This position represents a new step in his career in the Human Resources sector, where he aspires to improve the well-being of employees through a commitment to compensation, benefits and flexible, fully digital and innovative compensation.

Emilio’s mission is to support organizations in their process of digital transformation of the Human Resources department through Cobee’s value proposition. Thus, its objective will be for the platform’s clients to be more agile and efficient in the management of employee compensation and benefits, by building a strategy much more aligned with Agile principles and values, which ultimately represent a proposition of change of mindset and a new organizational culture.

For Borja Aranguren, CEO and co-founder of Cobee, “the incorporation of Emilio will help us Human Resources departments have a more digital experience and accelerate their transformation while rethinking the offer of benefits to adapt it. to the new needs of models which are not the same. like before. We are very happy to have him on the team and we have no doubt that with him, we will revolutionize the standard model of fragmentation of services and benefits that companies offer, to now converge in a single solution, 100% digital and easy to understand for employees ”.

The appointment responds to Emilio’s shared vision with Cobee to understand the employee as the center of the business. A vision that also reflects the flexibility and autonomy given to the team to feel the project as theirs and, therefore, naturally develop the motivation and ambition to make everything possible.

“This leap into a Human Resources technology startup was the perfect opportunity to take a new step in my professional career towards digital transformation and retraining in terms of acquiring new digital skills,” explains Emilio Masa.

Graduated in Law, holder of a Master in Human Resources specializing in Compensation & Benefits from the GARRIGUES Study Center, Masa has developed a long experience in the field of Human Resources, both in consulting and internal services. A lo largo de este periodo ha podido completar su formacin con certificaciones en metodologas y herramientas relacionadas con talento, desarrollo y transformacin cultural, como Kanban, Innovation Mentoring, LEGO SERIOUS PLAY ™, Agile Talent, Change Management, Cultural Transformation Tool y Lean Change Management , among others.

DRHNumeric