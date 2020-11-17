Coca-Cola European Partners, included for the fifth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Coca-Cola European Partners has been named, for the fifth consecutive year, as part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the global benchmark for corporate sustainability. The CCEP is part of the DJSI index in Europe and around the world.

Permanent inclusion in the DJSI demonstrates the continued progress made by Coca-Cola European Partners on sustainability issues across the company, as well as the importance of its sustainability strategy, “Moving Forward”.

As part of “Moving Forward”, Coca-Cola European Partners is actively working on every element of its business: beverages, packaging, society, water, climate and the supply chain.

We know there is still a long way to go, and we continue to work with suppliers, partners and stakeholders – like The Coca-Cola Company – to address the sustainability challenges facing our business and society in general.

Damian Gammell, CEO of Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “It is a huge achievement to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth year in a row. Our commitment to putting sustainability at the center of our business is more important than ever. We have work to do to meet the goals of our sustainability strategy, “Moving Forward”, and we have a strong focus on climate change, packaging and water management. We continue to take bold steps and commit to integrating our sustainability action into a long-term plan to support a green recovery from the pandemic. As we move forward, we are confident in the future of our business and are committed to helping rebuild and restore society, while creating lasting value and a better future for people and the planet.

The DJSI is a global sustainability index, which assesses the financial performance of leading sustainability companies. A total of 3,500 companies were assessed for inclusion in the index.

It is based on an analysis of economic, environmental and social factors and is reviewed annually by the Standard & Poor Committee of the Dow Jones Index and RobecoSAM, an investment company specializing in sustainable development. Companies are only included in the annual ranking if they demonstrate exceptional performance in their sector in terms of sustainability.

