LETTER SIZE

Cofares, stands out among pharmaceutical distributors by its quality in the working environment

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – January 30, 2021



Cofares received the TOP Employers Spain 2021 certification, which recognizes the excellence in the working conditions that the Cooperative offers to its employees and their contribution to their personal and professional development. In this way, Cofares becomes the first pharmaceutical distributor to receive this distinction.

This recognition rewards the effort invested in making Cofares a workplace where employees feel at ease, their contribution is appreciated and their professional development valued. In this way, the cooperative strengthens its position as leader of the national pharmaceutical distribution where it can develop a stable professional career and with great long-term projection. In addition, the permanent collaboration between colleagues and the existing good working environment offer additional incentives as an employer.

According to Eduardo Pastor, President of Cofares, “receiving the Top Employer certification for the first time is a huge satisfaction for us and encourages us to continue working to ensure the well-being of everyone who is part of Cofares. must be firmly committed to implementing good human resources practices, promoting an optimal working environment and contributing to the full professional development of employees ”.

Top Employers Institute is a global organization dedicated to recognizing the best companies to work for and excellence in people management. This certification process assesses the development practices of 600 people in 10 areas: talent strategy; personnel planning; Talent Acquisition; boarding; Learning and development; performance management; leadership development; career and succession management; benefits and compensation; and culture. The Top Employers Institute’s global program has certified more than 1,600 companies in 119 countries on 5 continents. Almost 7 million employees are positively impacted by the Top Employers certification worldwide.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT