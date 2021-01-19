collision of neutron stars: X-rays of a collision of neutron stars Always detected: X-rays always emanating from the collision of two stars

In August 2017, Earth scientists witnessed the rare collision of two neutron stars. This produced gravitational waves and emitted different types of light on a large scale. This lightweight laser interferometer was detected by the Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO). The X-rays found during this time have become a puzzle for scientists today. In fact, these rages coming from 13 million light years away have been recorded at their peak even after 6 months and according to recent recorded observations, the changes have not been observed so far. The neutron star is the nucleus left after the death of a giant star.

X-rays did not light up

According to astrophysicist Ilianora Troha of the University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the models designed for this accurately described the observations, which was supposed to gradually reduce the impact of the phenomenon, but according to the most recent observations. It is clear that this did not happen. NASA’s Lunar X-ray Observatory found that its source still shines as before.

What happened after all?

Researchers say it’s too early to tell what happened, but two possibilities are being expressed. The first is that they can be combined with X-ray radio lamps. This allows scientists to discover a “Kilonova” explosion that has never been seen before. It will be an astronomical source of new methods. If the x-ray emission continues but the radio emission does not occur, a more complex response may emerge. The collision of two neutron stars may have produced the most massive neutron star ever discovered.

Is there a black hole somewhere?

After the event, scientists calculated the mass of the two neutron stars and their fragments remaining after the explosion. It is the largest neutron star ever discovered and the smallest black hole equivalent, which surprised the researchers. With the help of more observations and data on this subject, the answer to this question can be found. If the x-rays come from this source, it will not be a black hole. From the results of the collision, scientists can learn how matter develops in extremely dense neutron stars.