Collision of the ISS with space debris: NASA on the collision of the ISS with space debris, the Russian Space Agency threatens the International Space Station

Washington

U.S. space agency NASA warned there was a danger of debris hitting the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. After which the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that our agency does not confirm any such incident. Controversy erupted after conflicting statements made by two of the world’s largest space agencies.

What did the Russian Space Agency say?

Dmitry Rogozin tweeted that Houston sees the threat of an unknown object (space debris) with a probability of reaching 4.8 km near the ISS tomorrow. We only agree with the distance estimate. We do not confirm the danger, although we keep an eye on everything. NASA expects this space debris to reach very close to the ISS on Thursday.

This year’s debris collided with the ISS

Earlier this year, debris collided with Canada’s 17-meter-long robotic system mounted on the ISS. The collision also caused a hole in the robotic system. However, the incident did not affect the operation of the device. According to the US space agency NASA, 27,000 pieces of debris are being monitored in space. Even after so much surveillance, there are still many such pieces floating around in space, which go unguarded due to their small size, but they can threaten human flights and robotic missions.

what is space debris

In fact, the debris and the spacecraft are moving at very high speed and in such a situation, if a small piece collides, the consequences can be disastrous. There are two types of space debris. Artificial first and natural second. Man-made space debris refers to the fragments that continue to orbit the Earth due to gravity after man-made spacecraft or satellites have become inactive. At the same time, natural debris is called asteroids, comets and meteorites.

What is the ISS?

The International Space Station is a center created to conduct research outside of Earth and monitor space. It was placed in its closest orbit to Earth on November 20, 1998. Many space agencies around the world collaborated in the creation of this space station. The US space agency NASA, the Russian Federal Space Agency (RKA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the United European Space Agency (ESA) are participating in the construction of the ISS. Apart from this, space agencies in many countries continue to work with the ISS from time to time.