Colombia Ghost Bird Great Potoo with Terrifying Scream and Big Eyes Spooks Woman Watch Viral Video: A ghostly bird with big eyes, sitting on a wooden pole, a panicked woman

A ghost bird with big eyes was seen in Colombia whose voice was very frightening. The bird was sitting on a wooden pole and the woman was horrified when she saw it. The first woman thought that this bird was stuck on the wood but as she approached it, fear came. Gyi Bogota

This video dates from December 13, 2020 but is now widely shared on social networks. Experts say this bird is actually a rare and very intelligent Grand Potu. This potu comes in wandering birds at night and eats large insects. This bird is known for its unique growls in the morning. Watch the video …

The big potu is found in Latin American countries

The woman saw this frightened bird sitting on top of a fence in Chibolo, located in the northern part of Magdalena. We see in the video that the bird’s eyes were closed earlier and he was sitting still. When the woman slowly walks towards him with her camera, he opens his eyes and makes a loud noise while moving the beak.

The woman said: ‘When I first saw him I thought it was something stuck on the wood but when I went to him and called the bird opened his eyes and mouth and scared me a lot. As this bird looked so weird, I fearlessly took pictures and made a video. Neighbors said they saw such a bird about 15 years ago, although its voice is heard daily. This bird is mainly found in southern Mexico and other countries in Latin America.