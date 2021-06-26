Colombian President’s helicopter: watch the video Helicopter carrying Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez hit by bullets in attack

bucaramanga

Unidentified people opened fire on a helicopter carrying the Colombian president. Because of this, there were large holes in many places in the helicopter. Fortunately, the helicopter pilot landed safely and saved the lives of all the VIP passengers. Colombian President Ivan Duque said a helicopter carrying him and his senior officers came under fire in southern Catatumbo, on the border with Venezuela.

This rare incident of an attack on a president’s helicopter

This is a rare occurrence of a presidential plane being directly attacked. Duke said everyone on the helicopter was safe. Besides Duque, the country’s Defense Minister Diego Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and the Governor of the State of Norte de Santander Silvano Serrano were on board the helicopter. They had legitimately attended a ceremony called Peace – Sustainable Catatumbo Chapter.

Attack near Kukuta town

The president said in a statement that I would like to inform the nation that the presidential helicopter was attacked near the town of Cucuta, after fulfilling a pledge in Sardinta, Catatumbo. He said the helicopter’s equipment and capabilities prevented a major accident from occurring. A video released by the president’s office shows several holes in a Colombian Air Force helicopter that were hit by bullets.

Suspicion of attack on militants operating in the region

The Duke did not say when the attack took place or who carried out the attack, but several armed groups are believed to be active in the area. Colombia used to be a haven for cocaine traffickers. After prolonged violence and internal fighting, the Colombian drug cartel is controlled by the government. America has been very supportive of Colombia in this fight.

Colombian president shouts after attack

The Colombian president said cowardly attacks would not deter him from fighting drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime. He said the message is that Colombia has always been firm against crime and that our institutions are above any threat.