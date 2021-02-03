colombo east container terminal: sri lanka pushed india out of colombo port project – sri lanka pushed india out of colombo east container terminal, what will be the effect on relations india sri lanka

Strong points:

Sri Lanka withdrew India from the Colombo East container project India and Japan were working together on this container project.

Sri Lanka, indebted by China, has left India from the Colombo Port East Container Terminal (ECT) project. The Sri Lankan government is said to have taken this decision after strong opposition from unions across the country. In 2019, the Sri Lankan government signed an agreement with India and Japan to build a container terminal at this port. This Indian project was seen as cutting off China’s presence at the port of Hambantota.

Now proposed to develop a waste container terminal

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said to be a strong supporter of China, said after the cabinet meeting that from now on the eastern container terminal will be operated by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority alone. . At the same time, it was decided at this meeting that henceforth the west terminal will be developed in public-private partnership with India and Japan.

India gave a strong response

India has reacted strongly against the decision of the Sri Lankan government. India said Sri Lanka should not take a unilateral decision on the existing trilateral agreement. Sri Lanka is believed to be doing all this under pressure from China because China is giving a $ 500 million loan to the country in financial crisis.

India gave 5 lakh doses of corona vaccine for free

India administered a 5 lakh dose of covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka a few days ago under neighborhood policy first. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also thanked Prime Minister Modi and India for India’s generosity. According to the report, the first vaccines were administered to three soldiers at the Colombo military hospital. There are over 61,000 cases of the corona virus in Sri Lanka and 297 people have died so far.

Sri Lankan government bowed to worker protests

Please say Sri Lankan workers were on strike over this container project. The strike was interrupted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa himself, because of the strike by workers at the country’s busiest port. The workers demanded that no foreign country be allowed to build the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT).

India-Japan was building terminals to beat China

A memorandum of cooperation was signed with India and Japan to develop the eastern container terminal under the former government of Sirisena. India and Japan were to build the project near the Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) developed with help from China. Explain that a formal agreement on the ECT project has not yet been signed.