Colorado shootings: 10 dead in mass shooting in US supermarket

Strong points:

A gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, in an indiscriminate shooting at a supermarket in Colorado, United States; police arrested injured suspect in hospital, reasons for attack unknown

10 people, including a police officer, were killed in the indiscriminate shooting of a gunman in a supermarket in Colorado, United States. Police are said to have arrested a suspect in this case. The suspect was reportedly injured during an encounter with the police. Who was admitted to hospital for treatment. Apart from the SWAT team, there is a strong local police presence on site. The police cordoned off the entire area and chased people out of that area.

Shooter shooting in supermarket

The shooting occurred at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Bould Police Chief Maris Harold has confirmed the death toll. Eyewitnesses to the incident said they saw a person come out of the store in police custody. He was handcuffed and bleeding from his legs. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his suspect.

The policeman is also dead

Police said one of their officers, Eric Talley, who had worked with Boulder Police since 2010, died in the incident. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Doherty said families of those killed were being notified so their names could not yet be released. Doherty said it was a nightmare for Boulder County and that local, state and federal authorities are supporting us.

Reasons for firing unknown

Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said police were investigating the incident and the motive for the shooting was not yet known. Several police teams are deployed throughout the area. People are advised not to approach the shooting location.