'comanche':-the-horse-that-could-have-told-how-general-custer-died

If we can, with which animal in the story would we like to talk? Hannibal’s last elephant? (called Surus, according to Roman sources), the serpent of Cleopatra ?, the lioness Elsa of Born free ? Rudraprayag’s leopard? Bucephalus ? Snowflake ? Undoubtedly all of them would have very interesting things to tell us, whether we understood them as Dr. Dolittle or they would speak in the style Mister Ed or the mule Francis. And let’s not say what fictional animals like Moby Dick, King Kong, Rocinante or Spielberg’s shark could explain to us. But if we had to choose only one, a single animal witness to notable events, it would be fascinating to hear what Comanche could have told us, the horse of the 7th Cavalry that was the only survivor of the contingent annihilated with General Custer by the Sioux and their allies at the Battle of Little Bighorn.

That fateful (for the soldiers) 25 June 1876, Custer, pure lieutenant colonel, divided his famous regiment into four groups (one failure, George) and commanded the more powerful, a battalion with five companies (two hundred men in all) launched, with all the joy that man was capable of when it came to chasing Indians, against the camp next to the Little Bighorn River, which turned out to be a hornet’s nest. Of Custer’s unit that went into battle with him, no one was left alive (a trumpet sent as liaison and several native scouts escaped before things got serious) and the rest of the The regiment, in a mixture of incompetence, cowardice and prudence, was too far away to be able to see what was going on. So about how the part of the action that Custer led (the most legendary phase of the battle) and the consequent scuffle of his troops unfolded, we do not know for sure almost anything and most of what is told, for much emphasis and You want to be put on it, it’s conjecture.

It is true that it was full of people who survived: the victorious Indians; but his way of narrating the events was not very reliable. For example, they told you that the battle had lasted as long as it takes for a meal —which is already a random calculation if one takes into account that the Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapajo did not eat coffee or dessert after the bison—, they assumed implausible episodes or many claimed to have recognized Custer for his long hair, the famous golden locks of the dreaded centaur of the Washita, when it turns out that he had cut it too short for the campaign. In that situation, having the testimony of a thoroughgoing horse like Comanche (as opposed to Crazy Horse, and forgive the easy joke) would clarify many things: tactical and also morbid things as if the soldiers of Custer’s last stand, the legendary Last Stand, they committed suicide or even finished off their boss, which would have been a pious act seen how the Indians raged on the bodies of their enemies. In this sense I have discovered, in Bugles, Banners and War Bonnets , by Ernest L. Reedstrom, a meticulous and passionate study of Custer’s 7th Cavalry — Bonanza (sic) Books, 1986 -, that the Cheyenne, so nice they, made necklaces with the fingers of their enemies. Nothing that would surprise the Long Knives, by the way, who made tobacco bags with the intimate anatomy of the Indian women slaughtered in Sand Creek.

Pictorial recreation of 1899 from the last phase of the Battle of Little Bighorn. Library of Congress

Anyway, the fact that Comanche was unable to speak does not make his life less interesting. And in fact numerous biographies have been published on the lucky horse. My favorites are Anthony Amaral, Comanche: The Horse that Survived the Custer Massacre (Westernlore Press, 1961) and that of David Appel, Comanche: the Story of America’s Most Heroic Horse (World Publishing, 1951). I recently read a great article in War & society about the subject, The Story of Comanche: Horsepower, Heroism and the Conquest of the American West , in which the historian Karen Jones, from the University of Kent, reviews the history of the famous animal to analyze the role that horses played in the military history of the Far West and in the construction of the imaginary of the heroic rider in the Indian wars . Among the very interesting that Jones tells is that General Crook loved his mule, Apache, and that he preferred it to horses.

The official biography of Comanche (c. 1862 – 1891), a bay mustang of 15 tall hands (1.5 meters at the cross) and a white star on his forehead, begins when he was captured in Texas in 1868, six years old, with a herd of wild horses. Taken to Saint Louis, where it was castrated (the West was a tough place) and put up for sale, it was acquired by the U.S. Army for 90 Dollars (79 euros). Although it might seem otherwise, being a military horse, “four legged soldier”, as Sergeant Festus Mulcahy would say, was not a bad destiny, as it assured you good food and care, including veterinary service, not to mention that you saw a lot of the world and you lived great adventures. Marked with the letters “US” on the left shoulder and the letter “C” for cavalry on the thigh on the same side, he was requisitioned at Fort Leavenworth for his regiment by Tom Custer, the general’s very brother and fallen with him and a lot more. of relatives (Custer’s 7th was an apotheosis of nepotism) in Little Bighorne. In Fort Hays (Kansas) he began his training as an equine recruit, which included getting used to shooting, horns and drums, in addition to military maneuvers since all day they would sing to you the Garry Owen . Jones emphasizes that horses were usually treated well in the army, as they were too valuable to mistreat, more than men, in fact. Riders were generally fond of them, which is natural when you think about what it’s like to hike through Wyoming and Montana. Abusing them was punished with heavy penalties.

Little Bighorn Military Cemetery.

Comanche became the favorite horse of Captain Myles Keogh, a much appreciated officer and respected in the 7th, and that, what must be seen, had fought in Italy with an Irish contingent in defense of Pope Pius IX in the Vatican Guard. Keogh had another mount for the marches (Custer also had two, Vic and Dandy ) and reserved Comanche for war actions. Our horse, all-rounder, courageous and “resilient”, according to his biographers, lived exciting days in the regiment. In an action against the Comanches in 1868 in the Cimarrón River they nailed him an arrow in the hindquarters, which must hurt, and I say that as an archer. The shaft broke and the blacksmiths removed the tip days later. Tradition wants the horse to scream like a Comanche, precisely, and that’s where its name came from. In 1870 he was injured again, in Saline River, Kansas, this time on the right leg, which caused a temporary limp.

A little scandal

The spring and summer campaign of 1876 against the Sioux proved tough on the horses (in fact it has been argued that one of the causes of Custer’s defeat was that the 7th saddles arrived at Little Bighorn exhausted). In any case, how Comanche unfolded in the battle we do not know because he did not speak, as has been said, and neither were Keogh and his company, the I. two days later fresh troops arrived at the scene of the massacre and found Comanche near Last Stand Hill whinnying pitifully. He limped over to the soldiers with his saddle dangling. They found three serious injuries. One, from a bullet that had pierced him from side to side, corresponded to the one in the knee of Keogh’s corpse, so he received it as his rider mounted it. Apparently, the soldiers who collected the dead of the 7th found other horses still alive, but in such bad condition that they were sacrificed in situ. Why they didn’t also dispatch Comanche is a mystery (and it was lucky for him). Maybe because people liked Keogh and keeping his horse was like a detail.

Comanche, too weak to move, was transported on a canvas up to the supporting vapor Far West and treated by a vet with Hennessy cognac poultices, which he became fond of, like whiskey and beer, which they used to invite. It took him a year to recover. And when he did, he was already the famous “sole survivor” of the massacre of Custer and his people, although rumors arose that Vic, the general’s horse, was seen in an Indian camp Years later, what could be considered desertion or at least fraternization. Be that as it may, the celebrity of Comanche grew as a revered (and decorated) war veteran and was treated accordingly: in the 7th barracks he could move freely and he was not subject to the discipline of the regiment except in ceremonies, in which he played a very prominent role. Each 25 June, in the old tradition of the riderless mount of which Black Jack , John F. Kennedy’s funeral horse, would later be a part, would be saddled in mourning and

There was a small scandal when it was learned that there was a great demand from the women of the garnish to mount it of foreigners of stroll. Commander Sturgis, whose son had died with Custer, was outraged and proclaimed an order sharply prohibiting such trusts with Comanche, sacrosanct body and living icon of a bloody and heroic tragedy. Another thing would have been that the widower, Libbie Custer, had mounted it: it gives me chills to think of the symbolism …

‘Comanche’, stuffed.

Death in action at Wounded Knee in December of 1890 of the one who was her caretaker, the blacksmith Gustav Korn, seems to have depressed Comanche, who went into decline and died at Fort Riley of colic on November 6, 1891, to the 29 years. But his surprising story does not end there. The 7th officers decided that the horse deserved to be preserved and commissioned a notable taxidermist, Professor Lewys Diche, to dissect it. The bill was expensive – 450 dollars (393 euros) – and it was decided that Diche would have the prerogative of exhibiting Comanche for two years while the sum was being gathered. But after that time there was no refund and the horse was kept at the Museum of Natural History at the University of Kansas. And there it continues.

The popularity post mortem of Comanche attests that it was necessary repair it several times because everyone patted it when they saw it and pulled hairs from its tail like good luck charms (it had to change its tail for this reason several times). In accordance with the new times of political correctness ay the review of the Battle of Little Bighorne as something that affects Native Americans quite a bit too, was changed to 1971 the “sole survivor” that appeared on the cartouche of the stuffed horse as a “symbol of the conflict.” It’s hard to say what Comanche will think of it , but if you drop by one day in Kansas and put your ear close to his old lips, you might hear a proud neigh, and the start of a good story .