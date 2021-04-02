comet outside the solar system: interstellar comet Borisov outside the solar system: comet outside the solar system

Scientists recently discovered a 2I / Borisov comet. It is the second interstellar object found to pass through the solar system. Its composition is different from that of comets from our neighborhood. The gas that comes from it is carbon monoxide. Comets in our solar system contain it in small amounts. Carbon monoxide is toxic to humans and is found in space as a gas and in some places as ice.

Dark and cold snowman

Researchers say the presence of carbon monoxide suggests that it forms differently from comets in our solar system. It would be located in an area outside of its star system or near a star cold by the sun. Planetologist Dennis Bodwitz of Auburn University in Alabama says the comet has been called the snowman of a dark, cold place. He said that comets are formed from the material remaining at the time of the formation of the planets and that for the first time the chemical composition of such material has been measured which comes from an external system.

How did it happen?

The 1 km-wide comet was detected by astronomer Gennady Borisov in 2019. Bodwits reported that the comet must have originated from a disk of gas and dust around a new star much earlier. This star must have been filled with carbon monoxide and was smaller and cooler than the sun. Scientists previously thought it was similar to other comets in our solar system, but new information has been obtained based on data from the Hubble Space Telescope and data from an observatory in Chile. Researchers have also found hydrogen cyanide in relation to comets in our solar system.

What is Oumuamua?

Astrobiologist Martin Kordiner of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center says, “This shows that 2I / Borisov is not completely alien and meets common comets. Therefore, the way the comets in our solar system are made, it will be the same. The second interstellar object was also Oumuamua which was seen in 2017. What it was, remains a mystery to this day. Harvard University Professor Avi Loeb says it could be a model of alien technology.