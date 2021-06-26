Technology

Comment from García Egea on the aspect of “those of Podemos”

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminJune 26, 2021
1

Posted: Saturday June 26 2021 6:32 PM

Government’s “no” to cutting VAT for hairdressers from 21% to 10% angered opposition after PP introduced transactional amendment to tax fraud bill in a vote which received all parliamentary support, except for the PSOE.

This Saturday, Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the popular, commented on this veto during a party law in Almería, where he had a few words on the aspect of “those of Podemos”.

“This week – the government – won with the hairdressers. I do not know if it is a requirement of its government partners, who have a mania for these hairdressers in Podemos”, he shared with the people. present. You can see the moment in the video accompanying these lines.

semidedicated hosting
Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminJune 26, 2021
1
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button