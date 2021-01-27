Commons MS joins FAMMA to promote inclusion and equal opportunities for professionals with disabilities

Common MS, a leading provider of IT management and consulting software solutions, has strengthened its commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities for professionals with disabilities in recent months.

The last of the actions in this context that the company has carried out has been with FAMMA, the Federation of Associations of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities of the Community of Madrid, a non-governmental and non-profit organization that represents the interests of more 203,000 people with physical or organic disabilities and their families, and thanks to which some of the company’s professional needs have been met.

Commitment to diversity and professional inclusion

Common MS has made the decision to support the hiring of professionals with disabilities, as it is committed to diversity and inclusion in the work environment, enables greater commitment to values ​​and represents a stepping stone towards standardization of people with disabilities in the labor market.

According to Javier Font, president of FAMMA, “the company’s commitment to hire people with disabilities is the best example of its commitment to society and to itself, as it gives these people the opportunity to obtain the better opportunities for equality and true integration. Beyond corporate social responsibility, there must be a social commitment ”.

Currently, Common MS has several employees with disabilities, and their hiring has been done, not only through recruiting companies like Adecco, but directly into the job market, which gives some idea of ​​the involvement. the organization and their active CSR policies.

For Rocio Gmez-Crespo, HRD at Common MS, “our goal is to have all kinds of profiles within the organization, because this diversity is what adds value, not only to the company but to our work. , and different points of view and experiences enrich human capital as a whole and awaken in staff pride of belonging ”.

