“Communication and flexibility back to work have been essential for our employees”

Lefebvre, awarded the 7 Trophies for the Digital Health and Human Resources Company: “Communication and flexibility when returning to work have been the keystone of our employees”

His project was one of the finalists of the seventh edition of the award promoted by RRHHDigital and aimed at recognizing best practices in health care and employee well-being.

Representatives of RRHHDigital as well as the sponsoring companies of the event attended the awards ceremony

From RRHHDigital we were able to speak with one of the main project managers

BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 09 February 2021



The year 2021 began with the verdict of HRDigital’s 7 Health and Business Awards, an award aimed at recognizing best initiatives and practices in the field of occupational health and employee care. As part of the competition, the project sent by Lefebvre, the leading Spanish publisher of legal and practical information for lawyers, companies and their advisers, was recognized by the jury as one of the ten finalists among the 78 received in this seventh edition.

After the celebration of the competition, the finalist diploma was awarded to Lefebvre, which took place at the company’s headquarters under strict security measures and protocols. Unlike in previous years, the pandemic did not allow a face-to-face meeting so the presentation of the various prizes will take place at the headquarters of recognized companies, as was done in Lefebvre, by a formal act with all the necessary health and safety guarantees.

A committee of people made up of representatives of the organizing company, RRHHDigital as well as Gi Gruop, sponsor company of this seventh edition of the RRHHDigital Health and Company Award, went to Lefebvre’s headquarters in Madrid to perform the award ceremony. price.

More specifically, the commission was made up of José Luis Talln, Managing Director of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 (publishing house of digital media RRHHD) and Ral Berrueco, KAM of Gi Group corporate accounts in Spain. The award-winning company received the diploma José ngel Sandn, CEO of Fefebvre and Mnica Lurguie, HR Director of Fefebvre.

FromRRHHDigital we were able to speak precisely with Mnica Lurguie, HRD of Fefebvre, one of the top managers of the project sent, who tells us what were the main points of the work and what it means for a company in the health sector as in you to be recognized in this competition.

The 7th Health and Business Prize will be possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid. In this seventh edition, 78 companies presented their projects, with Securitas Direct winning, followed by Aon and ALD Automotive. From these lines, we would like to thank the participating companies and the sponsors for their support and participation.

Don’t miss the interview!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital