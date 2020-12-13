Communist Party of China Britain: China: Communist Party data leaks open poll, UK Consulate to Pfizer, members spread across companies like AstraZeneca – Data breach reveals Chinese Communist Party members in reports British institutes and companies

London

Espionage charges have been brought against China by many countries around the world. It is now claimed in Britain that there are loyal members of the Chinese Communist Party in the consulate, universities and some businesses here. The party’s leaked database contains information on 19.5 lakh members. It shows how Beijing tried to extend its influence to all corners of Britain. This includes defense companies, from banks to pharmaceutical companies. The most dangerous presence is told at the British consulate in Shanghai.

The question will be put to Parliament

The Daily Mail quoted The Mail as saying that a senior British consulate official based in Shanghai was a member of the Communist Party. However, there is no evidence that a member spied for China. After this assertion, around 30 MPs said they would challenge it in the House of Commons. Former Conservative Party leader Duncan Smith said the investigation proved Communist Party members were spreading around the world.

Britain and China can’t work for both

Smith says the government should now exclude Communist Party members from the Chinese consulate. They can work for Britain or for the Chinese Communist Party, not both. At the same time, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed that it had taken strict measures to protect its information and personnel abroad.

Where the band members lived

According to Whitehall intelligence sources, the information raised the issue of security. The office where the officer is located is also managed by the British security service. He may identify them. St Andrew’s University, Aerospace Chemical Engineering Research, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank of Britain, pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca are or have been party members of Airbus, Boeing and Rolls Royce.

Compete to join the CCP

The database was leaked on Telegram and a Chinese rebel gave it to the Interpolutional Alliance on China (IPAC). The Chinese Communist Party has a total of 92 million members, but competition for membership remains intense. Only one in 10 people who request it is included in the party. Security sources believe the first data breaches came from this rebel.