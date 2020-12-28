Communist Party of Nepal: Political Crisis in Nepal: Why did Jinping send his special warlord to Nepal? China disclosed – Why Xi Jinping sent special envoy Guo Yechau to Kathmandu, says China on political crisis in Nepal

Beijing

Amid political turmoil in Nepal, China has broken its silence on sending its special envoy for the first time. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has refused to recognize President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Guo Yezhou’s visit to Kathmandu as interference in Nepal’s politics. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the purpose of his visit was to increase exchanges and cooperation between the Communist Party of China (CCP) and political parties in Nepal.

China said this amid political turmoil in Nepal

Zhao Lijian said that we have learned about the developments in the political situation in Nepal. As a friend and close neighbor, we hope that all parties in Nepal consider the national interest and the whole scenario, resolve the internal dispute appropriately, and strive to achieve political stability and development. national.

Good neighbor and longtime Chinese-Nepalese friend

He said the CCP promotes the principle of party relations characterized by independence, absolute equality, mutual equality and non-interference. The party will work closely with all political parties in Nepal to promote strategic cooperation partnerships, lasting friendship and benefits for both countries and their people. He also said that China and Nepal have long been good neighbors, friends and partners.

Political crisis in Nepal: Prime Minister Oli will not meet the “Khas” of Jinping? The countdown to Chinese domination in Nepal begins

Protests continue in Nepal against China

On the other hand, protests against China began in the streets of Kathmandu as soon as Jinping’s special envoy arrived in Nepal. Large numbers of people took to the streets with placards and posters with anti-China slogans. Nepalese police had to fight to prevent protesters from marching towards the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu. At the same time, many Nepalese intellectuals have also condemned China’s growing interference in domestic politics.

Political crisis in Nepal China: Nepalese prime minister dominates China through ‘friends’ with India, now Dragon faces great fear

Chinese delegation met Prachanda, Madhav Nepal

A high-power Chinese delegation led by the Communist Party of China vice minister on Monday attempted to resolve differences between the two rival factions of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) in Nepal with main party leaders Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Madhav Nepal Met and discussed the political situation in the country.

Political crisis in Nepal: Xi Jinping’s special soldier has arrived in Nepal, will PM Oli meet?

Chinese envoy will also meet with Nepalese congressman

Nepalese media outlet Kathmandu Post quoted sources as saying that Oli announced midterm elections on April 30 and May 10 after the house was dissolved, the Chinese delegation is also examining whether it is possible to hold elections. Guo, who knows all the top NCP leaders personally, will also meet with the main opposition chairman of the Nepalese Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba and party chairman Janata Samajwadi Upendra Yadav.