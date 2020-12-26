Communist Party of Nepal: Political crisis in Nepal: will PM Oli not meet the “Khas” of Jinping? Countdown to Chinese rule in Nepal begins – Latest updates on political crisis in Nepal

Strong points:

China sends special envoy to maintain its grip in Nepal, will meet with Oli-Prachanda, may respond to Jinping’s refusal to meet special envoy, not yet had time to meet China, Wants to make its protagonist

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli can give China a hard blow as it tries to disciple Nepal. The ruling Communist Party of Nepal sends its special messenger to Kathmandu to end the ongoing political struggle. Meanwhile, there are reports that Prime Minister Oli may refuse to meet with this special envoy from China. In such a situation, China’s aspirations are doomed to diminish.

Jinping sends his special messenger

Jinping’s concern grew after Chinese Ambassador Hayo Yankee failed to pacify the ongoing confrontation between Prime Minister Oli and Pushp Kamal Dahal. In a hurry, he sent Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Guo Yezhou with a four-member delegation to Nepal. According to the report, during his four-day visit to Kathmandu, Guo Yezhou will meet with several leaders regarding the political situation in Nepal.

Jinping special to meet Oli-Prachanda

The media report said that during his visit to Nepal, the Chinese minister may meet with the leaders of the two factions of the Communist Party of Nepal. Previously, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal. However, even then, Oli refused to meet with the Nepalese ambassador.

PM Oli should not meet with Chinese envoy

The Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying that Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee has already completed all preparations for the visit to Guo Yezhou. He also asked Oli and Prachanda for time to meet with this special envoy from Jinping. Prachanda is said to have agreed to a meeting with the Chinese envoy, but Oli has yet to respond to the offer.

Oli has already refused to meet Hao

PM Oli refused to meet Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee at the end of November. He bluntly told Hao Yankee that he could meet the challenges within his party without the help of another country. According to reports, Oli has already told the Chinese ambassador that China should not interfere in Nepal’s internal affairs as the legal challenge to the decision to dissolve parliament is before the Supreme Court.