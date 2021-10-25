communities-dispense-with-at-least-21,000-backup-toilets-hired-during-the-pandemic

The pandemic is on the decline in Spain and communities are beginning to withdraw health personnel. According to the calculations of this newspaper, the autonomies have already dispensed with, at least, some 20. 000 professionals hired as reinforcement to face the health crisis. And those who are active are still in the spotlight. Andalusia, for example, has already announced that, of the 20. 10 health workers that strengthened their health during the pandemic, 8. 000 will stop working on November 1. Galicia has also announced that between November and December it will dispense with the 1. 200 health workers hired for the pandemic. Other autonomies have been dwindling support staff in recent months and trust the continuity of the staff to the evolution of the health crisis, but there are also those who have conspired to consolidate these places no matter what happens: Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and La Rioja , for example, they want to keep the staff they have recruited. Unions and professionals warn that staff cuts will increase the workload for those who remain, especially when the flu vaccination campaign begins, and lament “the lost opportunity” to strengthen the health system.

With an incident to 13 days installed around 40, 5 cases per 100. 10 inhabitants and the 80% of the Spanish population vaccinated against the covid, the pandemic is, at the moment, under control, and the communities are rushing to reorder resources. Apart from folding COVID devices and plants, they are advancing with the snip of the reinforcements hired in recent months. This contingent became at least one 80. 600 people, according to the data provided by 13 autonomies. These consisted, above all, of nurses, assistants, orderlies and doctors, although some communities also include hospital cleaning and kitchen personnel, for example, in this bag. In any case, it cannot be broken down in this article because not all communities have provided the data by professional categories.

This reinforcement group, however, is no longer what it was and aims to be less. Murcia, for example, had 6. of them, doctors and 801, nurses. In Extremadura, for its part, there are hardly any 429 workers left of the 1. 938 reinforcements that were incorporated and the Ministry of Health trusts the continuity of those who still remain “to the evolution of the pandemic and the care needs that arise, and the number may be increased, if necessary. necessary ”, qualifies a spokesperson.

The Valencian Community also hired 9. 309 health services to face the health crisis, but in June it already announced that it would only renew 6. 050 of them until December and depending on the epidemiological situation, it will be decided whether it is necessary to extend. In Cantabria there were in September 475 active reinforcements of 1. 448 who were hired during the pandemic, and Castilla-La Mancha, which had 7. 400 additional professionals hired, only maintains the 73% of them . “We are the autonomous community that hired the most in proportion to its workforce and we are one of the few that still maintains such a high percentage in our system, also with signs of consolidation, mainly in medicine and nursing”, defends a spokesperson.

The next few months will be key for the cash pool that continues to work. Galicia, for example, has already announced that the 1. 200 professionals will leave as soon as it is finished your contract in November or December. Sources from the Ministry of Health justify it due to the end of the health emergency, but add that the budgets of 2022 foresee 1. 338 new positions, although María Xosé Abuín, spokesperson for the CIG, the majority union, replies: “They are not newly created positions, they are positions that have been covered by eventual more than three years”. Abuín warns that Galician health is left after the covid “with the same personnel deficit and job insecurity” as before. For Malules Carbajo, from the Satse Galicia nursing union, the disappearance of the support staff is “recklessness”: “For us this is not over. We are with vaccinations and attendance has been greatly reduced. We need that staff. ”

Andalusia has been the other community that last week took a step forward and admitted that it will only keep the 60% of those hired. The unions criticize that the Board wastes “a unique opportunity” to improve an underfunded staff. José Sánchez, regional head of the Satse nursing union, insists that these reinforcements are “necessary personnel in Andalusia”: “We are still the red lantern with 4.3 nurses per inhabitant, while the Spanish average is 5.4 and the European 8.8. Not even with the hired nurses we would reach the Spanish average. We are bad. ”

The protests by health workers in front of the hospitals began on Thursday and the White Tide has called a demonstration on Saturday. Antoni Vergara, spokesperson for the platform in Andalusia, warns: “The outrage is growing and the clamor is spreading. They have done away with primary care and have created categories for rich and poor. If you call the health center to make an appointment, they take three days to call you back and then two weeks for them to attend you, if you have the right to be present. All the decisions of the Board have benefited private health. ”

The Andalusian Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, justified the decision in the lack of resources:“ I wish we had infinite budgets, we have to do an efficient management ”. In June of 2020, the Executive approved a covid fund with 16. 000 million euros to face the impact of the pandemic, but, foreseeably, that item will not be maintained – It is not included in the Budgets of 2022 -.

More resources

Communities pressure and demand more resources. Catalonia, for example, ensures that it has close to 15. 000 professionals more than in 2020 and “does not plan to dismiss the extraordinary reinforcements hired for the covid”, indicates a spokesman for the Department of Health. But it demands that the funds destined for the pandemic be kept in 2022. “Next year they will continue to be necessary , since, among other things, actions that have emerged from the pandemic will be maintained, such as vaccination or detection with diagnostic tests, in addition to structural resources with the new devices created or the increase in intensive care beds ”, adds this spokesperson . The Metges de Catalunya union shows, however, its suspicions: “I know that in the concerted hospitals they are having conversations with Health where they are told that the budget will be 2020 and that it would mean that the pandemic squares will not be able to be consolidated. The intention was to make them structural, but I know that they are notifying that they will disappear due to budgetary deficiencies ”, points out their spokesman, Xavier Lleonart.

La Rioja, meanwhile, hired some 380 people during the health crisis and they remain active, at least until the end of the year: “No there is nothing decided what to do. The will is that they stay, ”says a spokeswoman for the Riojan council. Along these lines, Navarra is also committed to “maintaining as much as possible [de los profesionales] with new, more structural functions”, but does not specify how many people there are. Aragon has warned that each health center will study the 1. 500 case by case to see if their continuity is needed or not. Asturias, Castilla y León, Ceuta and Melilla have assured not to have the information.

In the Basque Country, the structural staff of the health system is around 33. 000 Professional, but during some moments of this pandemic it has approached the 40. 000, that is 7. 000 more reinforcements. The Ministry does not provide concrete figures of the additional workers that there are or how many will remain in the system: “We still do not have data on how the personnel de-escalation will be, or if there will be de-escalation with the end of the pandemic,” they assure sources from the Basque Department of Health. But the unions have already denounced that the Basque Executive is terminating contracts and has reduced positions of guards.

The figures are not clear in Madrid either. Asked by this newspaper, the Ministry of Health, through a spokesperson, figures in “more than 11. 000 ″ covid reinforcement contracts. According to their latest breakdown of these professionals, from June, there were more than 10. 100; and seven months earlier, in November of 2020, they were coded exactly as 11. 324. However, they do not explain that many of them were already staff of the Madrid Health System without a fixed contract and, in any case, the figures from the statistical portal of the staff of the Madrid Health System (Sermas) do not reflect those numbers and the figures have risen and lowered every month since March of last year.

In February of 2020 there were 73.815 persons in the staff of the Madrid Health Service, and, according to the monthly data published by the council, the month in which the most personnel had been hired compared to that month was last July, with 83. 985 people on staff, that is, 10. 080 more professionals. Now, with the latest figures, from September, there are 9. 841 more people in the total that make up the system. In other words, at least Madrid has lost 239 professionals between August and September. In any case, the reinforcement contracts are “until 31 December “and” for now the issue of future renovations has not been touched, “explains the same spokesman.

A “terrible” winter

The unions predict a “terrible” winter due to the structural lack of personnel and workloads. María José García, spokesperson for the Satse union, recalls that “the pandemic is not over” and a major flu vaccination campaign and the device to puncture the third doses of the covid vaccine is ahead: “A very bad winter because the staff is exhausted and the stress level is unbelievable. There is an accumulation of work and waiting lists that cannot be held any longer. ”

María José Campillo, from the Confederation of Medical Unions of Spain, agrees:“ The panorama is very bad because before the pandemic we were already at the limit. There are people leaving the profession p orque he can’t take it anymore ”. It rains when it is wet, the doctor insists: “The problem here is that everything was already very trimmed. [Las administraciones] they cannot find doctors willing to work with the working conditions offered to them. ”

The General Council of Nursing Colleges calculates that they are needed 120. more nurses in the system to have adequate nurse care ratios. Diego Ayuso, secretary general of the collegiate body, urges “planning human resources to avoid a scenario of collapsed hospitals.” “After the pandemic, to think that nurses are going to be thrown out on the streets is terrible and demotivating for professionals. It’s a total aberration, ”he protests.