communities-seek-thousands-of-vulnerable-people-vaccinated-with-janssen-for-second-dose

In a not so distant time when coronavirus vaccines were scarce in Spain, Janssen’s, a single dose, promised to be the panacea to accelerate towards the goal of 70% of the population with complete pattern in summer. But the problems in its manufacture and the infrequent side effects caused by the drug left it restricted to a small part of the population: only two of the 37, 2 million vaccinated people have been inoculated with this serum. Among them, the campaign selected seasonal workers, the homeless and other vulnerable groups with difficult access precisely because it only required a puncture. Now that the Ministry of Health has scheduled a second dose for them to reinforce immunity, the autonomous communities have the task of locating them again.

They are setting up the same networks to capture them and begin to revaccinate them as of November 15, through the censuses they made for the first puncture, or NGOs and associations that have access to these groups. But it is not always easy, since they are homeless people or, in the case of seasonal workers, many immigrants, often without papers, who move itinerantly wherever there are campaigns.

The bulk of those who were vaccinated with Janssen, however, do not respond to these characteristics. Most were people who were lucky enough to receive this drug, just as any other could have been. Although at the beginning of the vaccination some septuagenarians began to be pricked, it was a minimal number. When side effects appeared in the attenuated virus vaccines (Janssen and AstraZeneca), they were restricted to those with between 40 and 70 years: in older people, the health authorities decided to inject only messenger RNA (Pfizer and Moderna) due to its greater effectiveness, and in younger people it was discarded because they presented more serious reactions.

An exception was made for minors of this age in people who were expected to be difficult to locate, among whom, in addition to the aforementioned, also included aid workers, seafarers, Erasmus students and, due to the urgency of the Eurocopa, the players of the Spanish soccer team. Not all communities provide the number of vulnerable individuals they must recruit for the second dose. The Comprehensive National Strategy for the Homeless estimates that some 33. 000 citizens are in this situation, although it is a document of 2015 and the organizations The sector estimates that the number is considerably higher and that it may be around 40. 000. On the other hand, the agricultural sector occupies approximately 300. 000 temporary employees, of which around half are foreigners, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. Ultimately, the communities have to locate tens of thousands of people for this booster dose.

Manuel Sánchez, president of the Table of the Third Sector of Andalusia, which groups together a dozen NGOs, explains that the first dose “was complicated.” “But we were satisfied because we had to mentalize people, who believed that the covid was a story and was not real. There was ignorance and disbelief in religious groups that deny the pandemic. There are many people, scattered and some unattainable that our technicians had to mentalize ”, he relates.

Lleida Red Cross was the interlocutor of the Department of Health of the Generalitat to vaccinate thousands of seasonal workers who lived in settlements in the Segrià region. A spokeswoman for the entity assures that no one has contacted them for the second dose, but admits that “it is an impossible mission.” “This summer they identified the people who vaccinated even in the settlements themselves, but they are workers who move across the country in campaigns from south to north and now they will be very difficult to detect,” he laments.

In Lleida were vaccinated this summer 10. 500 workers in the sector agrarian, not all were temporary. In the province they injected 18. 000 doses of Janssen and, considering that it took more than 23. 000 temporary workers, almost all of them were destined for this group. The delegation of the Department of Health in Lleida has informed EL PAÍS this Friday that it has not yet received the guidelines and protocols to try to contact people already inoculated with a first dose, who now need a second, and are difficult to contact, whose figure is unknown.

These difficulties in Catalonia contrast with the statements made by the Minister of Health of Aragon, Sira Repollés, published by Cadena SER: “In principle, we do not foresee that we will have any special problems. We have a perfectly delimited census of the people who have been inoculated with the Janssen vaccine and, either by the self-citation process or by active appeal, as we deem appropriate, we will proceed with the vaccination without any type of problems. ”

Temporary workers were a sector that was viewed with great concern, since their precarious living conditions were one of the triggers of the second wave that began in the summer of 2020. The circumstances are very different now. The decision to inoculate a second dose has been favored because it has been proven that the Janssen vaccine protects less than messenger RNA and that, with an extra dose of these (Moderna or Pfizer), the protection can be considerably increased.

But the levels of protection maintained by those who received Janssen are still very high. A Health study shows that the effectiveness against hospitalization is between 86% of Janssen and 98% of the complete vaccination cycle with Moderna or the so-called AstraZeneca heterologous regimen with another dose of messenger RNA vaccines. The difference is greater for symptomatic infection: 64% for Janssen vs 90% for AstraZeneca and second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, which is the immunity that those vaccinated with Janssen are now expected to achieve.

Immigrants are generally young people who already had a very low risk to become seriously ill from covid. Even if they are not located for a second vaccine, the risk to their health is minimal. It is somewhat higher for the homeless, who suffer from very precarious living conditions that shorten their life expectancy between 20 and 30 years.

Gonzalo Caro, from the NGO Hogar Sí, emphasizes that the lack of A roof to live under not only undermines the right to housing, but also to health. “It will be difficult to locate many of these people. Some were in shelters, where they do not live permanently. Others are on the street and although there are organizations that have their circuits, they are not infallible ”, he points out.

When it comes to vaccinating as many homeless people as possible, even if there are censuses, the worst that could happen is that those who have not received any vaccine get their first dose, while those who did receive Janssen complete the schedule. “But the lack of a home makes it impossible to monitor the health of these people, of which the 20% lack health card ”, Caro concludes.

Ferran Busquets, director of the Arrels Foundation to help the homeless in Barcelona, ​​assured EL PAÍS this Friday that, despite having asked Salud about the second dose of Janssen, has received no response. “In Barcelona about 1. 100 people sleep in the open. In our entity 62 people were vaccinated thanks to the fact that the health workers from the Drassanes clinic moved to our day center. The problem that there will be with the second dose confirms that, once again, the homeless seem second-rate citizens who find it difficult to have access to basic rights such as health. ”