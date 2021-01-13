Communities tighten their measures in the face of the increase in people infected and deceased by coronavirus

Publication: Wednesday January 13, 2021 11:00

The latest health data shows that the coronavirus pandemic is once again out of control in our country. According to the latest information published by the Ministry of Health, this Tuesday 25,438 new infections and 408 deaths were recorded

In addition, the cumulative incidence (AI) continues to grow. It already stands at 454 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. Data that is worsening in all the autonomous communities, except the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Murcia. This situation has led the autonomous governments to continue to extend the restrictions.

Galicia

Experts who advise the Xunta de Galicia have proposed that the region increase the alert level, and with it, the restrictions. They put on the table the possibility of restaurants and hotels closing at 6:00 p.m. and social gatherings limited to four.

Late Tuesday evening, experts continued to debate how to tighten limitations on mobility, capacity, curfews and personal contact in the face of the spread of the virus, so details will be clarified this Wednesday by President Alberto Núñez. Feijóo and the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña.

Castile and Leon

The Junta de Castilla y León has decreed for 14 days the closure of the interior of restaurants, shopping centers, sports centers and betting houses. A measure that entered into force today in Burgos, León, Salamanca, Soria, Valladolid and Zamora.

Cantabria

The Cantabrian government has already announced the extension of the regional closure, as well as the curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. In addition, on the table is the possibility of closing shopping centers on weekends and banning sports events with the public for a month.

Andalusia

The Junta de Andalucía will maintain the closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, although for the moment mobility will be allowed between its eight provinces.

Likewise, the closure of the municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar which were already confined perimeter (Tarifa, Algeciras, Castellar de la Frontera, Jimena de la Frontera, San Martín del Tesorillo, San Roque, La Línea de la Concepción and Los Barrios) and the year of Anora is added, in Cordoba. In the latter and in La Línea, all non-essential commercial activity is restricted.

The meeting limit is maintained at six people, while the curfew is established from 10 p.m., while the business will only be able to open until 8 p.m.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid decreed on Monday the perimeter containment of 23 other basic health zones and nine municipalities in the region, given the increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. In total, it concerns 41 areas and 14 localities of Madrid will be closed, affecting some 1.2 million people in Madrid.

Balearic Islands

In the Balearic Islands, which have beaten the number of daily infections in the past 24 hours, the Board of Governors approved on Monday the total closure of bars and restaurants on the island of Mallorca for 15 days, although delivery to home and take-out are permitted. , as reported this Friday by government spokesman Pilar Costa.

The archipelago has also decreed the closure of large areas of more than 700 square meters, with the exception of supermarkets and essentials, while the small business will have to close at 8:00 p.m. and will have a capacity limited to 30%. In addition, the activity of gymnasiums is suspended and the public will not be allowed to sports events.

the Canary Islands

From this Monday January 11 and for two weeks, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote have been added to alert level 2 – in which La Gomera was already present -, with which the curfew is brought forward to 11:00 p.m. and meetings are limited to four people.

Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, on the other hand, remain at Level 1, with a midnight curfew and meetings limited to six people. The island of Tenerife, still at level 3, continues to be closed on the perimeter, with a 10 p.m. curfew and meetings limited to cohabitants.

Valencian Community

For its part, the Valencian Community has decided to extend the closure of its perimeter until the end of January, as well as to tighten its curfew, which is established at 22:00.

In addition, nearly thirty municipalities are in a closed perimeter until January 20 inclusive. They are: Borriol, Atzeneta del Maestrat, Soneja, Jérica, Alcoy, Castalla, Polop, Llíria, Ayora, Utiel, Sollana, Guadassuar, Oliva, Daimús, Canals, Benigànim, Xàtiva, Mogente, Ontinyent, Cheste, Sinarcas, Anna, Quatretonda , Bonrepòs i Mirambell and all the municipalities of Alfafar, Benetússer, Massanassa, Sedaví and Llocnou de la Corona.

Extremadura

The Junta de Extremadura, meanwhile, has closed the hotel and restaurant industry (except for take-out) and non-essential commerce in towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants and with an incidence of over 500 cases, including including the two provincial capitals.

In addition, all public performances and leisure activities in the affected municipalities have been suspended, while high school and baccalaureate students, as well as FP students, will study remotely until January 17.

Catalonia

For its part, Catalonia continues to be closed on the perimeter and with municipal confinements, as well as with a curfew at 10 p.m. and meetings limited to six people. Shopping centers of over 400 square meters, with the exception of basic necessities, remain closed.

La Rioja

For its part, La Rioja has extended its confinement perimeter until January 31 and limited meetings to four people, while the curfew is established at 10 p.m.

Murcia

The region of Murcia has brought its curfew forward to 10 p.m. and has confined 22 municipalities due to the increase in coronavirus cases, as announced by the regional executive on Thursday.

The affected localities, which are confined to the perimeter, are: Abanilla, Fortuna, Ricote, Jumilla, Moratalla, La Unión, Lorquí, Mula, Villanueva del Río Segura, Albudeite, Santomera, Yecla, Los Alcázares, San Pedro del Pinatar, Las Torres de Cotillas, Murcia, Molina de Segura, Alguazas, Cartagena, Cieza, Lorca and Ceutí.

Aragon

Aragon and its provinces remain closed on the perimeter until January 31, except justified movements. Likewise, the curfew is maintained at 11:00 p.m. until the same date. Non-essential activity must close at 8:00 p.m.