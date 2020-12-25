Community of Madrid to announce new restrictions against coronavirus on December 26

Posted: Thursday December 24 2020 10:25 AM

The Community of Madrid is preparing to tighten health restrictions against the coronavirus as of next Saturday, December 26.

The health authorities are gathering all the information on the epidemiological situation to assess possible new measures aimed at curbing infections.

“We are finishing collecting information on the pandemic and on Saturday we will communicate what other measures will be adopted in terms of controlling the pandemic,” said Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Public Health and COVID-19 Plan, during his last appearance.

And it is that the Community of Madrid, behind the Balearic Islands, is the region with the highest cumulative incidence (IA) of coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants. According to data released by Health on Wednesday, Madrid has an AI of 361.41 and recorded 2,058 cases compared to the previous day.

For the moment, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has decreed the closure of the perimeter between December 23 and January 6, except to visit relatives or friends. In addition, the curfew is between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., but on December 25 and January 1, it will be extended until 1:30 a.m.

In addition, the basic health zones of Andrés Mellado (Chamberí), Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), Felipe II and Alcalde Bartolomé González (Móstoles), Getafe Norte (Getafe) and La Moraleja (Alcobendas) are confined to the perimeter.