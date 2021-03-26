Companies and insurers join forces to guarantee the health and well-being of employees: challenges and trends

It is increasingly easier to find companies that have the well-being of their employees in their goals. The truth is, most companies offer a wide range of policies and interventions designed to support workers, whether in terms of career, physical and mental health, or other factors that affect their overall well-being.

In a virtual meeting hosted by Mercer on health management and digitization in caring for employee well-being, companies and insurers discussed how the pandemic has boosted health, both physical and emotional, as everyone’s main goal. Cristina de Pablo, Head of Placement at Mercer Marsh Benefits, began by talking about the current situation and current trends. “There are more and more concerns about health coverage. For this reason, companies have had to respond to this concern of employees, exacerbated in the case of expatriates, with different formulations. Work has been carried out to ensure coverage, specific well-being solutions adapted to the situation have been promoted and alternative access routes to physical assistance such as telemedicine or remote service channels for Covid- 19 were searched. “

Regarding future trends, there are three elements common to almost all organizations: “The ability to adapt to change, digitalization and emotional well-being, in a situation of pandemic fatigue, and disorders related to mental health, by improving psychological care and associated well-being strategies, ”explains De Pablo.

And given that this situation affects insurance companies, in terms of service provision or coverage, the challenges of the sector have been highlighted: “It is obvious that we must continue to promote digitization, maintain flexibility for a more personal management of the employee, perhaps close collaboration with public health, increased resources in medical delivery, modeling change management and risk measurement, and producing quality data versus benefits and the distribution of medical costs, ”explains Cristina.

Then, Vernica Villasevil, Head of Health & Safety at ING, brought the experience of success that Banco ING has developed to protect its employees against this pandemic. “Taking care of the daily life of our professionals goes well beyond their professional life. Ensuring the personal safety of our employees is a top priority for the bank. As people feel better they will give more for the business and that will also affect the service we provide as a bank ”.

The pandemic has been a challenge for all organizations, and for ING to a greater extent, since they have relied on telework from the start. “In a very short time, we had to meet the needs of our workers, which were not the same as a year ago. We had to be very fast, flexible and immediate, adapting all the processes since more than 85% of the staff was teleworking, creating specific plans. In addition, we have made available to all our employees a psychological assistance service, resilience courses, mindfulness sessions to learn to face adversity and take care of their emotional well-being, ”Villasevil analyzes.

In addition, the banking group is aware of the opportunity to attract and retain talent through these policies; “It is essential to make the employee understand that he works in a good company, that he takes care of himself and that he can grow, not only as a professional but as a person. There are aspects like salary and vacation that were decisive in other times, but today the aspect of well-being is valued more, ”concludes Vernica.

After ING’s intervention, a round table was opened with the most important companies in the insurance sector on the digital transformation and the future of the sector. Elena Vidal, Director of Quality and New Services at Segurcaixa Adeslas, explained that the concept of digital transformation is really a process of change in the way patients, doctors and insurers should operate. “Always with a common goal, to seek the best health outcomes for our clients / patients and to ensure efficiency and sustainability.”

Alberto E. Porciani, CEO of Top Doctors thinks that the big challenge lies with the healthcare professionals: “We believe that the big challenge is not the patient, who is already undergoing transformation, but the doctor who needs support to learn how to use technological tools that allow you to evolve your consultation towards a phygital model, in which face-to-face medical appointments coexist with online appointments, carried out through Telemedicine platforms that provide the same service and with the same guarantees ”. Jess Jernimo, director of digital transformation at Sanitas, believes that the pandemic, although having been a very difficult time, has opened up opportunities for digital transformation, “the only good thing about the pandemic is that it has was a great precipitator of the digital transformation in The sector. In the midst of the pandemic, we managed to do over 5,000 telematic consultations per day and now, over time, many are still going on. With what we think it has become to stay, basically the telemedicine and video counseling part ”.

Finally, Julio Lorca, DKV Digital Health Development Director, believes that the insurance environment must evolve, from an economic level towards a personalization of individualized plans.

“We need to think more about the emotional part of the patient and not about his rationalization of concepts. Insurers must move from the status of intermediary to that of partner / partner of the end customer. And that poses challenges. The world we are going to is not defined; we will have a lot of volatility, a great virtualization of the sector and we must remove the superfluous while thinking of the customer ”.

