Interview. Daniele Tramontin, Commercial Director of Adecco Outsourcing: “Companies are already aware of the value added by outsourcing solutions”

RRHHDigital chats with Daniele Tramontin, Commercial Director of Adecco Outsourcing, to analyze the Spanish labor and business ecosystem, as well as the clear commitment to outsourcing and outsourcing of services by organizations in the new normal post-COVID. Which sectors rely more on this service, how do they cope with it, what advantages does it bring? We discovered.

1. As a loyal radiologist today, what is the stage of outsourcing in the Spanish labor and business ecosystem? Are companies relying more than ever on outsourcing?

Outsourcing in Spain is in a “boom” period: companies are showing more and more maturity and knowledge when making decisions about outsourcing processes. These are most often complex decisions, which fall within the scope of medium and long-term business strategy and therefore require validation at the highest level.

Increasingly, companies are aware of the value added of outsourcing solutions, orienting their purchasing decision more towards specialization, added value in processes and productivity than in other variables.

The exit from the crisis resulting from the pandemic will be a source of opportunities since companies in a post-crisis growth environment prefer to equip themselves with tools of greater flexibility, professionalize the auxiliary processes to focus even more on the most vulnerable processes. more critical of their activity.

2. And how do you deal with this from Adecco Outsourcing?

Adecco Outsourcing has been in the market for over 25 years and we have evolved a lot since. Specialization has been the pillar of our strategy, around it we have created 6 independent divisions which deliver a total of 21 defined and protocolized services; around these, we have developed a service methodology focused on continuous improvement and a technical direction for the implementation of technology in operations.

Customers are more and more demanding and it must be so, as the Outsourcing model is more and more mature, which is why the commitment to the end result is another of the essential elements of our solutions.

In recent years, we have also strengthened the areas of compliance and cybersecurity, two extremely important elements for our industry due to the integration that still exists, more or less, with customer processes.

3. What are the objectives of companies that engage in service outsourcing and what benefits does it bring?

The market, in all sectors of activity, is increasingly competitive. All brands invest a lot of time and effort in innovation, efficiency and flexibility to achieve a better position and finally grow. This very clear strategic approach means that all these satellite processes, which bring residual added value to the main objective of the company, in many cases make companies less competitive for several reasons: because they do not devote investment or innovation, because they are not specialists in this and consume internal resources, ultimately they end up being processes with very little flexibility.

Outsourcing solves a large part of these shortcomings with the ultimate goal of making the business more competitive.

The functions that for a given company are ancillary, for an outsourcing company they are essential and, therefore, it works daily to innovate and improve the process which ultimately returns to the benefit of the client company. Flexibility in managing the load when production needs to be adjusted to different situations that occur throughout the life of a business or cost variability are other valuable variables provided by outsourcing.

4. Which sectors are betting the most on? And which activities are the most outsourced?

The Distribution and Food sectors, due to the great development they had in E-Commerce during the pandemic period, the trend of which seems to persist, are perhaps the sectors that have made the most progress in the ‘process outsourcing over the past two years. Other sectors which have historically outsourced ancillary processes and which have a dynamic deeply rooted in outsourcing are the banking, telecommunications and energy sectors. On the other hand, a sector that opens decisively to outsourcing is that of Pharma-Chemistry, historically this sector has outsourced processes in the areas of sales and logistics, however, we can see today ‘ hui how it also opens up to more processes related to the back office.

The most popular processes are those related to internal logistics, industrial processes in the pre and post production phase, the back office for order management, incidents or finances, the Sales Force and face-related services. client or user face-to-face: receptions, room management, etc.

5. Digitization is one of the big trends today … is it one of the branches that companies outsource the most?

Of course, the digitization or robotization of processes is the area where all companies devote a lot of time and resources. This trend encompasses all areas of the business and in many cases it is complex to prioritize or cover the scale of projects with internal staff; In these cases, outsourcing can also provide more tactical solutions, as happens in the field of technology, for example, where external companies are used for the specific development of projects. On the other hand, within the processes that the company already subcontracts, there can also exist, and it is usual that this is the case, a real commitment of the service company in the digitization and the robotization of the projects. . In these cases, it is essential that there is absolute transparency, of medium and long-term projects, between the client company and the principal to ensure that the evolution of the digitization of internal and external projects goes at the same speed.

6. Modis, consultant for the Adecco Group, launched the Modis Academy a few months ago. What does it consist of and what assessment do you make after a few months of activity?

As I said, all companies have digitization among their TOP 3 priorities, a reality which in almost all cases has shown that there are not enough professionals within companies to cope with the number of projects that are proposed. .

Although a company is considering outsourcing it, it will also need in-house staff to study projects and oversee their progress, which has created a great need for staff in the ICT sector, which is scarce in the job market.

Modis, also thanks to its international experience, where this lack of specialized personnel was already manifested a few years ago, set up the Modis Academy in Spain: a training solution that bases its pillars on flexibility, speed and connecting with businesses. The aim of the Modis Academy is to train professionals in the technologies most in demand today, many of which did not exist a few years ago, giving candidates the guarantee of a job after the training, and companies the guarantee of being able to count with the professionals you need.

7. In an age where we have started to “focus on people”, how can we ensure a proper coexistence of outsourcing and workforce? What is the recipe for being responsible and sustainable in this area?

I believe that we have never stopped “focusing on people” because people, for a service company like ours, are the most important part of the customer value chain. The coexistence between the subcontractor and internal staff should not raise a debate as long as the client company adequately communicates to its employees the necessity or convenience of outsourcing, focusing on the benefits it brings. to all, and always outsourcing projects in a correct way and that the service company has a clear specialist orientation, limited to its outsourced area of ​​responsibility, providing its own work methodology and of course all the means to manage the service, both material and activity management and control.

At the same time, it is necessary for subcontracting companies to have a competitive labor relations framework based on the activity they carry out in each Department, of course respecting the applicable regulations and adequate working conditions. In this sense and indeed I believe that the sustainability of the model passes precisely through this point. From Adecco Outsourcing, we took the decision, 4 years ago, to assimilate the conditions of our workers to the sectoral agreements which govern the activity that we carry out in each department; Today we are sure that we made the right decision, because there can be no development and growth in the sector if there is not a solid foundation of the model that applies equally to all.

