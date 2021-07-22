Companies are turning into spaces for continuous learning

This need was transferred to the European project “LEARN: Towards a holistic transformation of organizations into lifelong learning centers”, coordinated by MMC Management Center Limited (Cyprus) and in which the Spanish entity Fundacin Equipo Humano collaborates, among other partners. .

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 22 July 2021



This is not a trend, nor a consequence after the shock of the pandemic, it is an urgent need that organizations have set in motion: to have continuous learning within the company as a strategic axis.

This need was transferred to the European project “LEARN: Towards a holistic transformation of organizations into lifelong learning centers”, coordinated by MMC Management Center Limited (Cyprus) and in which the Spanish entity Fundacin Equipo Humano collaborates, among other partners. .

LEARN, also called Learning Workplaces, is a project to support policy reform (Erasmus + Key Action 3). The project aims to develop a set of activities, processes and tools for the transformation of organizations into learning centers.

A strategic focus: continuing education

Betting on apprenticeship is not new in our country, because there are companies that have apprenticeship as a lever for growth. The novelty of LEARN is that the European organizations which rely on the training of their personnel can be recognized by a certification, in this case ISO 17024. This certification will represent a recognition of the effort made by the human resources services for the development. training actions, as well as the company itself, which is committed to improving the learning of the people who make it up.

The Valencian company Equipo Humano has announced that the organizations are betting on the transformation into centers where people can develop through training, both in the aspects related to non-technical skills, as well as in the technical aspects required for their positions. . Aware of the situation, Human Team has for some time been encouraging training actions within the company itself, which promote versatility, personal development, the development of new skills in the functions to be performed, as well as the fact that people feel more integrated. in the company, by promoting learning that facilitates mobility between positions and the increase of knowledge.

During the health crisis, this reality proved to be crucial for the sustainability of companies: traditional models of leadership were truncated; teleworking requires a new paradigm of teamwork and collaboration; mental health requires resources that until now have not been implemented; Aspects such as communication and coordination are essential for businesses to continue to function properly; and the customer orientation contest, which was previously treated superficially, has become the star contest in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“After twenty years in the sector, I have not seen such an important revolution in the field of training, using all kinds of methodological tools so that investments in learning are effective and that we can talk about ‘a real transfer to work,’ explains Jos. Enrique Garca, director of Equipo Humano and Fundacin Equipo Humano.

In short, according to José Enrique García, we are facing a real revolution in training and learning. Today more than ever, it is companies like Equipo Humano who bet because their employees are up to date to differentiate themselves from the competition.

