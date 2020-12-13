Companies like Amazon, Telefnica, Gi Group, Securitas Direct or Enags meet at JobMadrid’20 from December 15 to 17

The fourth edition of JOBMadrid will bring together more than 60 leading companies, professionals, universities and institutions, live and in digital edition from December 15 to 17, to recruit the best talents with an academic and CFGS profile, final year students and junior graduates for their selection process for internships, scholarships and national and international jobs.

JOBMadrid will be held on December 15, 16 and 17 in virtual format and with live webinars, in order to give professional opportunities to the best junior talents, professional orientation and advice to face the selection processes or to design the professional career.

Participants can be undergraduates, masters, postgraduates, junior university graduates and CFGS (FP), coming from all backgrounds (industrial, civil, IT, telecommunications, social and legal sciences, health sciences , applied sciences, Biosciences, architecture, education, human sciences, tourism, among others). It is open to all national and international universities (public and private) and business schools of origin.

Among the participating companies, the following stand out: AMAZON, BANCO MEDIOLANUM, BELBIN, EMBAJADA DE CANAD, COGNIZANT, CORNERJOB, CRUZ ROJA, DAMM, ENAGS, EUROCONTROL, FI GROUP, FUNDACIN INFANTIL RONALD McDONALD, FUNDACIN TELECOM NOEC, PERSONY PAGE, PAGE OCANO, SANOFI, SCHINDLER, SECURITAS DIRECT, TALENT POINT, TECHEDGE, TRAVEL WORK, EFFICIENT HAPPINESS, ESCUELA DE NEGOCIOS Y DIRECCIN, IDENTIA, LINKEDGROWING, SEACOACH, UNIVERSAIDAD SERVERS UNIVERSAIVAD PRIAUTÉ DE MADRIDOL ET COMMUN.

During the three days and continuously, the Human Resources teams of the participating companies will give live conferences that will address topics related to their values, their selection process, their professional activity, the most valued skills and the professional opportunities they receive. They can offer now or in the future (national and international): job offers, graduate programs, internships, extracurricular internships, volunteering or postgraduate training or digital skills.

On the other hand, experts and coaches in communication and professional development such as Vctor Kppers, Carmen Mez, Joquin Danvila, Eva Luque, Celia Hil, Ins Mons, Carlos Bella, among others, will offer lectures on attitude, soft skills, personal development, skills, personal strengths, personal brand, stress management, motivation, communication and values.

Other interventions will be given by consultants from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) and the Community of Madrid, and will aim to give young people clues on new job search strategies, new professions, the Eures network, the new digital reality, employment orientation, personal branding, entrepreneurship, preparing an effective program, improving the profile on LinkedIn or other portals, improving the networking, preparing selection interviews or a pitch, among others.

On the other hand, new ways to promote the employer brand of companies will be discussed, how to implement strategies to attract young talents, the importance of emotional pay, how to integrate gamification for a more efficient, dynamic selection process. and attractive and tailored to the work environment, the key to the success and sustainability of the company.

Participation in JOBMadrid is free. Applicants must register in advance via the following link: www.jobmadrid.com. Once registered, applicants will be able to access exclusive information, apply to already published vacancies from participating companies, and all conferences to get the invitation link.

In addition, and with the aim of offering participating companies the opportunity to attract the best junior talents, Talent Point HR Consulting (www.talentpointhr.com), founder of JOBMadrid and experts in recruitment, selection and management of talented university, graduate and CFGS profiles, advance its 21 year program and over the next year celebrate various JOBFairs to attract the best young talent. These congresses will focus respectively on various horizons and objectives such as: graduate programs (March 21), FP and CFGS (May 21), also aimed at technology companies and startups (July 21), JOBarcelona IX (October 21) ) and JOBMadrid V (December 21).

During the year, companies can find the best candidates on www.jobinplanet.com, a platform specializing in the junior target, run by Talent Point and where candidates can register for free and receive notifications of new job processes. selection of leading companies in their sector.

