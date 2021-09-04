Companies say IT is sure to have a place in board discussions

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), a pioneering technology company that offers storage as a service in a multi-cloud environment, announced the results of a European study conducted with IT officials which found that the pandemic has caused a huge change in the perception of IT storage within organizations and gave technology managers a more important strategic role within enterprises. The survey, based on interviews with 504 IT managers from different European countries, including 50 from Spain, focuses on the motivations of IT managers, the progress made over the past year and changing priorities.

As many businesses realize how critical data is to their success, it follows that 76% of IT managers are proud of the impact they have had in the past year. In fact, 73% are motivated to know that IT has a proven track record in the past 12 months, 59% are excited that IT has a strategic role in the organization already more than half (57%) are motivated by the direct relationship between technological change and business results. Only 35% say that it is technology itself that excites and motivates them, suggesting that they are increasingly focusing on innovation, creating value for their organizations and helping digital transformation.

The role of IT in solving the business challenges posed by the pandemic

While alignment between IT and business in its broadest sense is a challenge that many organizations have faced for decades, the study suggests that over the past 12 months, substantial improvements have been made. carried out among Spanish managers. In fact, tech experts point out that the alignment between IT managers and the business has improved and that in Spain it has gone from an average of 58% two years ago to 73% today. hui, the highest of all the countries included in the study.

Looking at how IT has helped the business meet its challenges, CTOs are confident in their contributions, with 35% saying the infrastructure deployed is very resilient and 53% seeing the infrastructure is very resilient. The culture and technological processes are very agile. across the organization when it comes to meeting the needs of the organization.

However, tech executives are clearly frustrated with the lack of recognition they received for being a key driver of business change during the pandemic. More than half (51%) say their results have not been recognized in the past 12 months. Other frustrations are the conflict between priorities and having to reactively extinguish fires (33%), the constant pressures to innovate and reduce costs at the same time (39%) and being too busy (33%) .

“When the pandemic first struck, IT leaders had an enormous responsibility to keep their organizations running and to protect their organizations from physical and economic disruption. Over the past year this pressure has evolved and now the most important thing is to provide a holistic strategic view of the changing needs of an organization, ”comments Adela de Toledo, Country Manager of Pure Storage Iberia. “As we move forward, it’s imperative to weigh and prioritize the needs of the business, so that IT managers can continue to deliver the technology needed to deliver a high-impact benefit to users.”

The shift in IT managers’ priorities for next year

Looking ahead to the coming year, IT leaders have signaled their intention to focus on developing their own skills. Of the key skills IT leaders want to develop, strategic thinking and vision is a top priority for 45%, as are skills related to cyber resilience (43%), with a focus on results for what makes reference to how IT drives and supports business (47%) and data-driven decision making and information gathering (43%).

This is confirmed by the impression that IT managers are trying to create stronger ties with the board, in this sense, in Spain more than half (61%) directly mention the COO, 59% choose the director of acquisitions and 57% say the CFO is the person they want to build a better relationship with, the highest percentages of any country surveyed.

In terms of strategic goals for the next twelve months, the main questions for IT managers this year are:

Employee mental health: 59% say they intend to take care of employee mental health. Team development: 59% focus on improving the skills of the team. Social approach: 57% want to use technology for external social purposes. Maintain Agility: 86% say rapid agility – the idea of ​​using data to make quick business decisions – is essential for innovation and growth.

Finally, by focusing on the top five priorities for the next 12 months, the technology experts intend to focus on the following points:

Agility – Embed and accelerate agility across the enterprise (82%). Digital transformation: the constant acceleration of the company’s digital transformation (78%). Customers: improve the digital customer experience / optimize customer journeys (75%). The cost: risk management (73%).

Toledo concludes, “To understand business priorities, you need someone who thinks strategically, to provide clarity and to guide long-term technology decisions. What we see in this study is that the vision of IT managers cannot be hampered by the infrastructure they have. To achieve the agility, customer focus, and innovation they want to prioritize, IT managers must be able to consume technology flexibly, evolving as needed. “The Country Manager of Pure Storage Iberia adds:” The freedom that this approach offers allows us to devote more time and resources to innovative projects. We must preserve the greater role that CIOs have acquired through their efforts, as well as any opportunity to build strong links with the rest of the board. “

