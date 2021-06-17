Companies with 30% or more women in management positions have 15% more profits

One of the main goals when it comes to equality in companies is that it is not women who reduce their working hours or ask for time off to care for their children or their dependents. This is currently reflected in lower wages, job instability and fewer opportunities for training, advancement and promotion to managerial positions.

To this day, we continue to make progress in closing the gender gap and for this, in addition to equality plans, all companies must comply with a series of equality protocols. The Red Cross wants all companies to be able to identify them, learn about the latest plans and learn from the experience of leading companies so that they can implement whatever worked best for them. they. To do this, the entity is organizing a webinar on Wednesday 23 June at 12:30 p.m. in which experts and representatives of companies whose Equality Plans are successful cases will participate.

Jos Climent – Director of Regulatory Compliance – Forlopd Tiziana Santocchi – Human Resources – Necomplus Francisco Camarasa – Quality, Environment and PRL Coordinator – Camacho Recycling Azucena Maci – Coordinator and Equality Officer – English World Center Margaret Santiago de Irazbal R. – Knowledge Area Department and Head of Business Cooperation for Gender Equality

People who want to know more about equality in companies, human resources managers, CEOs, management or management team, entrepreneurs … at this link.

It is essential that companies take gender equality into account in their workforce because everything is an advantage, both for the company and for the human team which allows:

• Improve performance and increase profits. Commitment to gender equality in business could add some $ 12 billion to global GDP by 2025.

• Promotes decision-making and innovation (new perspectives, problem solving, disruptive ideas …)

• Increase retention of customers and talent in the workforce

• It promotes a good working environment and increases the self-esteem of workers.

• Convey the core values ​​of the company, which improves the image with customers, suppliers and society in general.

Over the next few months, the Red Cross spaces will be a support for learning to sensitize staff so that equality is effective and what are the best means, channels and means of communicating the measures from which they can benefit.

The entity will continue to be close to companies by offering more webinars, dialogue tables and virtual meetings as part of the #ElBalanceMasPositivo campaign, in order to have a space for dialogue in which reconciliation measures are promoted, equality and co-responsibility for its staff.

In addition, companies that have not yet applied reconciliation measures and wishing to join this initiative, will be able to discover via their website www.elbalancemaspositivo.org the guide to corporate co-responsibility, the testimony of benchmark companies, their measures. and benefits to ensure the well-being of your staff and the performance of your business.

Employment plan

In addition to promoting conciliation and co-responsibility during the most difficult months of the pandemic, the Red Cross Employment Plan made it possible to cover 101,283 people in 2020, 65% of whom were women. To do this, they have stepped up specific and specialized interventions and responses to intervene with the most vulnerable people, who, because of the crisis, are even more disadvantaged in their access to the labor market. An intervention based on actions and activities aimed at improving the employability and professional integration of people, promoting equal opportunities in employment and helping them to access a job that guarantees them, as well as sustainable livelihoods as a fundamental right for their families. To achieve this, we count on the commitment of 10,429 collaborating companies, with which more than 24,000 alliances have been created to promote the professional integration of people participating in the various projects of the Employment Plan.

