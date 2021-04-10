Company logos will soon be available in Outlook for smartphones

Microsoft Outlook is one of the best email management apps today. However, there is a lot of room for improvement, every app can improve and in Outlook they are well aware of it. Now they are working on a small improvement that will make Outlook a better app on smartphones, especially for businesses.

Very soon we will see the company logo in business accounts in Outlook

Today, if we have multiple accounts set up on our device, we don’t have an easy way to identify the different accounts on iOS or Android unless it’s Outlook or Gmail. Business accounts have a generic icon.

This means that it is sometimes difficult to differentiate our accounts.

Fortunately, it looks like that is about to change. Microsoft integrates company logos into the Outlook mobile app. The Redmond giant wants to improve the key Office application and even a small gesture will improve the Outlook experience in the details.

When the update deploys the new Outlook app for iOS and Android, our organization logo, which is set in Azure Active Directory, is displayed in the navigation area on the left and when composing messages and messages. calendar events. This feature will greatly help users to differentiate their business accounts from their personal accounts in the app.

The update will start rolling out in early May and they plan to complete the rollout by the end of June. The logo will not appear if a user has only one account, no logo is set in Azure Active Directory, or if the users have multiple work accounts from the same company, for example with mailboxes shared.

Admins who haven’t set up a logo can see Microsoft’s tips for adding a branding to their organization’s login page. We will be attentive to keep you informed of new changes.