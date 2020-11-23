Compass Group launches a project to boost physical and mental well-being

Compass Wellbeing is aimed at the more than 150,000 people that the company serves daily in professional and social health centers

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 23 November 2020



Compass Group Spain launches the Compass Wellbeing project. The aim is to help both physically and mentally all those who join the initiative by promoting a healthy lifestyle. The collective catering company, which promotes good eating habits on a daily basis, is taking another step towards providing comprehensive care for people in an environment marked by increased needs in this area due to the impact of the pandemic.

Compass Group Espaa plans to reach the more than 150,000 people it serves with the project with Eurest, its brand for industrial and shopping centers, and with Medirest, a specialist in social and sanitary environments. To do this, she is launching a “wellness web portal” in which content and tools will be provided to acquire positive routines both for eating and for facing the day differently and improving habits that allow for a healthier life.

The first is a video library on yoga, mindfulness and meditation. These sessions are taught by two yoga teachers. Suami Shanmugananda is in charge of sessions for the business environment and Gauri Agulla, for social and health.

For Marc Gonzlez, Director of Marketing and Communication of Compass Group Spain, this project “is the result of several months of work to meet the new needs of people at the same time, in addition, in which the relevance of health care under all its facets, it grows and takes on a larger dimension ”.

The content of Compass Wellbeing will be expanded over the coming months with specific proposals related to gastronomy and health, both for the different groups served by the company and for the general public.

HRDigital