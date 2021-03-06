complaints and victims grow

Madrid

Saturday March 6, 2021

Between 2015 and 2019, the State Security Forces and Organs (FCSE) recorded up to 601,416 cases of violence against women in Spain. This is what a report recently published by the Ministry of the Interior affirms which includes this period and in which other disturbing data are detailed: among them, it is psychological violence that women suffer the most (51 %), followed by physical violence (39%), sexual violence (7%) and economic violence (3%); also, that 75% of victims in our country have Spanish nationality and that women between 18 and 40 are the most affected by this violence.

The document itself warns that in recent years the trend towards victimization – not to be confused with the victim – of women has shown “a pattern of growth, peaking in August 2015, coinciding with the ‘entry into force of the reform of the penal code “. From that year, and until 2019, we observe an increase in victimization by all types of violence, the increase in psychological violence being particularly obvious (it goes from 59,706 cases recorded in the first year to 66,565 the last year. ) and sexual violence (from 6,692 declared in 2015 to 11,525 in 2019). In the rest of the violence, while there is no clear upward trend, there was a rebound last year from previous years.

These data are as serious as those reflected in the report referring to the type of relationship the victim has with the aggressor depending on the type of violence perpetrated. It is alarming: the vast majority of cases by type of violence, by age group and by nationality recorded over the last five years are caused by gender violence (relationship of spouses, partners, ex-partners, separated or divorced ), followed by to a lesser extent, due to domestic violence (mother, daughter, etc.) or due to relationships of another nature (neighbors, colleagues, students, etc.). Not only that: the three types of violence according to the victim’s relationship with the perpetrator have increased or increased considerably, especially in 2019.

A study that also covers the degree of impact of this violence against women according to their age, grouping them into six main groups: minors, 18 to 30 years old, 31 to 40 years old, 41 to 50 years old , 51 to 65 and over 65. Thus, in percentage terms, the ministry found that sexual violence is more common among minors. On the other hand, the 18-30 age group suffers mainly from physical violence. And the group of women between 31 and 40 years old is the most affected by psychological violence and economic violence. Of course, this does not mean that these groups suffer exclusively from the aforementioned violence. On the contrary, all types of violence occur more or less in all age groups.

There is a gradual increase in the total amount of violence against women, especially over the past three years “

With these data, the Interior made it clear that “gender violence is the type of violence that has increased the most in recent years, mainly due to the growth of mental violence”. Precisely, going deeper into this question, they highlighted: “There is a gradual growth in the total amount of violence against women, particularly evident in the last three years of the statistical series under consideration.” El Inform es Explícito e insiste en esta última afirmación, datos mediante: en prácticamente todos los apartados, si los índices de violencias contabilizados en los últimos cinco años no han parado de crecer, al menos sí han vuelto a repuntar dos en el lapso de los apartados last years.

By criminal typology (which includes both committed crimes and attempted crimes), since 2015, cases of mistreatment within the family have increased significantly (context of violence suffered to date by 306,087 women, 50.9 %). They have also not stopped increasing, year after year, the cases of violation of orders of protection and injunction (7.7%), those of sexual abuse (3.9%) and those of harassment. against personal freedom (2.1%). To these figures is added an equally worrying fact: in 2019, a rebound was recorded in the rest of the victimizations studied by type of crime. In total: in the event of usual mistreatment in a family environment (10.7%), threats (6.9%), injuries (4.1%), non-payment of financial benefits (2.8%) and coercion (1 , 8%).

But where are these types of violence against women typically perpetrated? In particular, in dwellings and annexes (375,581 cash registers, 64.1%), in communication routes (139,074, 23.1%), in establishments (30,936, 5.1%), in facilities and enclosures (29,438 , 4, 9%), in open spaces (2.3%) and, finally, in means of transport (2433, 0.4%). As in the cases studied by type of offense, the cases of violence recorded in all the places indicated also rebounded last year – while they did not increase directly -. It should be noted that all the cases presented in the report have been added in recent years by agents of the Security Forces and Corps (FFCCSS), without, as the Interior qualified, “it is excluded that in some circumstances they can do it. Yes. Other users “.

The danger of the pandemic

While in recent years the ability to register, process and respond to complaints of gender-based violence appears to have improved, the coronavirus pandemic could have had serious consequences in this regard for women; first, because of a possible increase in the types of violence perpetrated in the family environment due to confinement; and second, because of the institutions’ capacity to respond in difficult-to-access situations. The proof: in April 2020 alone, calls to 016 increased by 60% and online requests increased by up to 200%.

On the other hand, and because of the exceptional situation of confinement that Spanish households are going through, the death rates due to gender-based violence vary. Although, according to data presented by the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, the number of women murdered for this reason in our country increased from 2016-49 in that year, 50 in 2017, 51 in 2018 and 55 in 2019 -, imprisonment has caused a slight decrease in these data, recording 45 deaths due to gender-based violence in 2020. The total, however, remains heartbreaking: 1,078 women have died since 2003, when the first records began to be obtained.

By type of violence, psychological violence is the one that women have denounced the most in recent years, followed by physical violence. On the contrary, sexual violence is the least represented, followed by harassment and threats. “The physical and psychological violence reported is mostly considered mild, unlike sexual violence and threats whose figures are the closest,” said the Ministry of the Interior in its report.