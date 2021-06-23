compulsory in transport and outdoors with no distance of at least 1.5 meters

Madrid

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 5:35 PM

From this Saturday June 26, Spain will begin to relax the mandatory use of the mask in outdoor spaces. An initiative announced last Friday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the result of the favorable evolution of the epidemiological situation in Spain and the advanced pace of the country’s vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. These factors led the Interjurisdictional Health Council to agree on Wednesday on how its use will be relaxed.

Health and communities have decided that the mask is not mandatory in outdoor spaces. Of course, as long as you can maintain an interpersonal distance of at least 1.5 meters between people who do not live together. In this line, its use will be necessary in closed spaces open to the public, such as libraries or supermarkets, according to the examples cited at laSexta.

Wearing a mask will also be compulsory in the various means of public transport. To be emphasized, bus, metro, air and rail transport, cable car or boats – although at this stage exceptions are made: it will not be necessary in private cabins or in outdoor spaces of boats where 1.5 meters away interpersonal can be guaranteed.

The pact concluded by the ministry and the autonomies also affects the wearing of the mask in mass demonstrations, where it will be compulsory or not according to two hypotheses. It should be placed in events in which, although taking place in outdoor spaces, crowds can occur and participants are standing. On the other hand, its use will not be essential in events where people can occupy seats separated from each other by at least 1.5 meters.

The mask has been compulsory since the end of May 2020

This new measure also takes into account the situation in residences. There, masks will not be mandatory for residents – elderly or people with functional diversity – nor for people with addictions intended for essential workers, provided that in both cases the percentage of people vaccinated with the full schedule exceeds 80%. . On the other hand, they will be obligatory for the visits and for the interveners of the establishments of care for the elderly or with functional diversity.

The Interterritorial Council wished to recall that in all these cases, however, it will be necessary to wear a mask over them in case this becomes necessary in any of the current circumstances or to be determined in the future. This object has been supporting Spanish society since May 21, 2020. With its implementation, the government hoped to reduce the spread of contagions that were then recorded in our country, which recently emerged from severe confinement to directly attack the most serious devastation from the health crisis.

“The mask was very helpful, now we know how to stop the virus”

“Looking back, one of the things that we have most associated with the pandemic and that has had the most impact is the mandatory use of masks,” said Minister of Health Carolina Darias, at a press conference after the celebration of the Interterritorial Council. During his speech, he recalled that “it is a measure which has been very useful to stop transmission. Now we know how the virus works, we already know how to stop it”. Because more than a year after the entry into force of its compulsory use, the epidemiological situation in Spain has changed considerably and in favor.

As of Wednesday, 15 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with a full schedule and 50% of the population already has at least one dose. Some data that the minister wanted to enhance, warning that “at the moment we are on the way to the new normal”, and added: “Not only in cumulative incidence, but in data from hospitals and intensive care units. The indicators tell us that we are on the right path. “Although Darias clarified that” we are faced with a measure of flexibility, progressive, gradual and cautious “, he insisted that” we must always be vigilant with the virus”.