Concern grows over pressure on ICUs as eight territories at extreme risk of coronavirus

Posted: Saturday April 24, 2021 1:19 PM

The incidence continues to increase in Spain and is 12 points higher than last week, although it is already starting to stabilize. In just one week, we went from five to eight extreme risk territories: Aragon, Catalonia, Ceuta, Madrid, Melilla, Navarre, La Rioja and Euskadi. The latter leads the incidence in Spain with 523 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In addition, the ISUs in Euskadi are comfortably beyond their occupation of the first wave, which is why it is proposed to suspend non-urgent operations. There are currently 186 people in the ICUs of Basque hospitals, which represents an increase of 13 people compared to the previous balance.

However, it should be noted that the Basque Country reduced the number of infections to 935 in the past 24 hours, 43 less than the day before, while the rate of positives also fell to 7.7%.

Meanwhile, neighboring Cantabria is dangerously close to extreme risk: its incidence over the past month has dropped from 109 to 231 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, the occupancy rate of intensive care units is also increasing and its positivity is far from the 5% recommended by the WHO. Regarding infections, the Community has reported fifty more cases than a week ago.

The good news is that Andalusia is reducing its incidence and Catalonia, Galicia and Navarre are reporting a significant decrease in new infections, as is the Basque Country. In the case of Andalusia, hospital patients decreased for the fourth consecutive day (to 1472) and intensive care patients decreased for the second consecutive day to 314.

In addition, the cumulative incidence rate of the Autonomous Community fell for the fifth consecutive day, more precisely by 4.27 points, to stand at 244.83 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. However, in the past few hours it has reported 1,839 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Catalonia, the coronavirus continues to reduce its spread for the eighth day in a row, in which the number of hospital patients and critics has declined, albeit slowly, while new infections have fallen to 2,075 cases over the years. last 24 hours, although ICU patients remain at 492.

In contrast, the situation is worsening in Galicia, which has recorded the highest number of positive cases since March 11. The General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Xunta de Galicia has indicated that, more specifically, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the region is 2,977, 38 more than this Friday.

By health zones, the cases are divided between Vigo (843), La Coruna (729), Pontevedra (469), Santiago (346), Ourense (265), Lugo (205) and Ferrol (120). In addition, out of the total number of positive patients, 43 are in intensive care and 146 in inpatient units.

The government of Aragon, for its part, has reported 245 new cases of coronavirus in recent hours and one deceased, while there have been 96 epidemiological dumps in the Autonomous Community.

Concerning the Balearic Islands, the epidemiology service of the islands reported 48 new cases of coronavirus to the Ministry of Health and six additional deaths, even if the situation is improving slightly in hospitals: there are currently 19 cases in the ICU ( one less than this Friday) and 34 patients in the department (four fewer).