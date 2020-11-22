Concerted education manifests with vehicles against the “ Celaá law ” in more than 30 Spanish provinces

The “ More Plurals ” platform, which brings together associations of parents of students, unions, companies and various groups in the concerted education sector, returns to focus this Sunday in more than 30 provinces to show its rejection of the LOMLOE, the reform of the law on education known as the “Celaá law”.

Under the slogan “ For the right to choose the education we want ”, the organizers called for a mobilization with vehicles in the provinces of all the autonomous communities, with the exception of Catalonia, the Basque Country, of the Canary Islands, of the Valencian Community. Mergers are also not expected in Zamora, Salamanca, Avila, Segovia and Soria.

“This Sunday all of Spain will dress in orange to shout that with LOMLOE more than 47 million Spaniards will lose their freedom. Do not resign yourself and go out in the car to demonstrate!” Call the promoters of the demonstrations.

In Madrid, the event will take place along Paseo de la Castellana, on a circuit between Plaza de Cibeles and the Cuzco roundabout. At 12:30 p.m., a manifesto will be read, which can be followed live on the ‘Más Plurales’ Twitter and YouTube channels.

Casado will be at the Madrid demonstration

The President of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, will participate in the Madrid demonstration with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. In addition, García Egea will support that of Murcia, Gamarra will be in Logroño, Beltrán in Ciudad Real, Pasteur in Pontevedra and Olano in Lugo.

This Sunday’s mobilization joins the four others that took place this November in front of the Congress of Deputies and in schools, and is part of the calendar of planned actions of the campaign “ More pluralism, more freedom, more equality which he launched in an attempt to cripple the new education law, a law which he believes has been dealt with “without the slightest consensus with the educational community or civil society.”

“We are faced with a strongly interventionist bill that promotes the restriction of the rights and freedoms of citizens and violates the plurality of our education system, undoubtedly a key element in a democratic society,” criticizes the platform.