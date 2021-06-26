“Condemning a student for failure is elitist”

Update: Saturday, June 26, 2021 6:24 PM

Posted: 06/26/2021 6:22 PM

The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, considers that it is “unfair” and “elitist” to prevent students from passing the course because they have a certain failure because “this is how we crush those of below and favors those above ”.

In an interview published today by the newspaper ABC, Castells thus defended the draft royal decree of the Ministry of Education which regulates the assessment for the academic year 2021-2022, which allows secondary and secondary students bachelor’s degree with up to two failed subjects to promote the course.

“Sometimes it doesn’t depend on the effort but on the conditions of people, what happens to them and doom people to lose years of life at a key moment just because there was suspense at some point seems totally unfair, elitist, ”said the minister.

Castells points out that there are many sociological scientists who indicate that the conditions for progress for children from modest families are much more difficult than for those from the middle class.

“The right to study does not depend on circumstances and, if at some point some students have difficulties, they must be given the opportunity to repair them and continue their normal life,” he adds.

The draft royal decree proposed by the Minister of Education Isabel Celaá, sent to the autonomous communities for discussion, allows the course to be passed with two failures but ultimately leaves the decision in the hands of the teaching team collegially and under certain conditions. .

The text reflects the spirit of the last educational reform (Lomloe), which limits recourse to repetition and establishes that this measure must be exceptional, so that it can only be adopted once in primary and twice in maximum throughout compulsory education.