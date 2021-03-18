confined areas, reception hours, compliance with limits and curfews

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:01 AM

The improvement in contagion data in the Community of Madrid has led to the fact that since last Monday March 15, the closure of the perimeter has only been maintained in one area. Thus, Morata de Tajuña is the only territory in Madrid in which mobility restrictions apply, and this will last until March 29.

In this commune, the entries and exits of the inhabitants are restricted, except in exceptional and duly justified cases. Last Friday, the Ministry of Health announced that the basic health zones of Marie Curie, Villanueva del Pardillo, all zones of Torrejón de Ardoz, Collado Villalba and San Sebastián de los Reyes were going out of bounds.

It should be noted that it is not allowed to leave the region, a measure that was agreed within the Interterritorial Health Council, in which both health and technicians from the Autonomous Communities participate, to restrict mobility on the bridge of San José and Holy Week. .

In addition to the perimeter limits, the Community of Madrid, like the rest of the autonomous communities, uses other types of restrictions to stop the coronavirus and prevent new infections. These concern above all leisure and meetings.

The limitations that apply today in the region are as follows:

– Meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabiting persons are prohibited.

– Meetings inside public spaces can be a maximum of four people. Outside, like bar terraces, there can be up to six people gathered per table.

-Bars and restaurants have an opening time of 11:00 p.m. and cannot accept new customers after 10:00 p.m.

-The curfew begins at 11:00 p.m. and ends each day at 6:00 a.m.

Check the restrictions on the card

This map helps you to know precisely whether an area has mobility restrictions or not. You will be able to know if your home or workplace is temporarily on the perimeter, since restricted areas are marked in red.

It also allows you to directly consult the name of a specific street. To do this, you must enter the name of the desired street in the map search engine. Keep in mind that you will further narrow the search by adding the municipality to which it belongs.

In addition, if you are navigating with the laSexta app, you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the desired street or area.