Confined perimeter of basic health zones in Madrid

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 6:03 AM

The Community of Madrid has 17 basic health zones and five municipalities with mobility restrictions. In those areas affected by the restrictions, entry and exit are not permitted unless there is an appropriate justification.

This Friday, it is announced if some of these perimeter closures will be lifted from Monday or if new territorial limitations are added. The number of restricted areas in the region has decreased considerably in recent weeks thanks to favorable developments in data from the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer and fewer territories are affected. However, Madrid remains the community with the worst data on the pandemic.

Currently, 5.9% of Madrid’s population has not been vaccinated, which represents a total of 390,000 Madrid residents. These are the localities with perimeter closures and the basic confined health zones:

Basic zones with restrictions in the capital of Madrid

Vinateros-Torito (Moratalaz) Andrés Mellado (Chamberí) General Oráa (Salamanca)

Base areas and municipalities subject to restrictions in the rest of the Community

María Curie (Leganés) Collado VillalbaSan Sebastián de los ReyesVillanueva del PardilloHoyo de ManzanaresTorrejón de Ardoz

Check the restrictions on the card

To find out more in detail if your region has mobility restrictions, you can consult this map where you can directly find out if your home or workplace is within the perimeter. Areas marked in red are those subject to restrictions.

You can also directly consult the name of a specific street. All you need to do is enter the name of the desired street in the map search engine. You will refine the search further by adding the municipality to which it belongs.

Remember that if you are navigating with the laSexta app, you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to find the desired street or area.