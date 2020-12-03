Confinement and adaptation to telework increase demand for online training

Face-to-face training has ceased to dominate the training offer. The COVID-19 crisis and resulting mobility restrictions, along with more than two months of sequestration, have accelerated the demand curve for online training. A curve that was already rising but which increased its slope in March across the world.

In the field of training, one of the sectors which has noticed this radical change the most is vocational training and company training. Workers, forced into teleworking and having more free time during childbirth, increased demand, on the one hand, for existing courses and, on the other hand, began to demand training related to the technological skills necessary to operate in a remote working environment. .

Eight months after the outbreak of the pandemic, data shows that demand for online training in businesses will continue to grow. This is one of the topics that will be discussed at the Digitaliza Formacin Congress, a meeting organized by the company Digitiza Formacin y Tecnologa, which will bring together the best experts in the sector who will carry out their work in leading companies on December 2 and 3. . like Amazon, Samsung or CaixaBank.

According to Rubn Muoz, CEO of Digitaliza Formacin, “ Recent studies indicate a clear increase in demand for free and subsidized training and courses, caused by confinement. Since March, the search for short and free training has exploded. In subsidized training, for example, this increase was 50% over the previous year while the year-over-year rate was around 1%. ”

These data imply that, for the first time, demand has increased more than supply and has done so exponentially, generating a great opportunity for training initiatives since demand is not covered by supply. current.

However, this offer must take into account the new reality: the student’s preference for hybrid training: online and face-to-face when possible. In this sense, Muoz underlines the prevailing need for educational companies to be digitized and to adapt to online training: “ On the one hand, because during these months we have seen the advantages, in terms of conciliation and security, to do everything. type of remote activities; on the other hand, because it is very possible that health crises like the current one will repeat themselves periodically and, finally, because of the possibilities for business growth that distance training offers for educational companies, multiplying their niche and facilitating access to their service to thousands of people. people ”.

About the Congress Digitization Training

The Congress, free registration, will take place on December 2 and 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will focus on the dissemination of strategies and keys for a profitable digitization of face-to-face training to hybrid training, with many successes from major players. leaders from the higher education sector such as ISDI and from the corporate sector such as CaixaBank. As well as key technology providers such as AWS or Samsung, and traditional free online training (MOOC) providers such as Coursera, among others.

