Conforama creates around 100 jobs in its new stores in Len and Lleida

Conforama creates around 100 jobs in its new stores in Len and Lleida

Conforama thus increases its network of stores in the Iberian Peninsula to 56, including 44 in Spain and 12 in Portugal.

BY RRHHDigital, 2:45 p.m. – August 11, 2021



Conforama, the European firm for furnishings and home decoration, has announced the opening of two new stores in Spain, more specifically in the cities of Len and Lleida. The implementation of these two projects will result in the creation of around fifty jobs in each of the centers.

The Lleida establishment is located on Avenida Miquel-Batllori and has a sales area of ​​4,041 m², becoming Conforama’s first point of sale in Lleida and the seventh in Catalonia, where the company also has centers in Badalona, ​​Sabadell, Sel, SantBoi, SantPere de Ribesy Terrassa. The opening of the center is scheduled for September 2.

The new Conforamaen Lense store will open on September 8 and will be located in the Reino de Len shopping park, a new benchmark commercial space in the city, and will have a sales area of ​​3,150 m. This is the company’s first site in the Autonomous Community of Castilla y Len.

As explained by David Almeida, Managing Director of Conforama Iberia, “The start-up of these new Conforama establishments in Lleida and Len is part of our expansion plan in Spain and Portugal, with the aim of being ever closer to our customers and always offer them the best proposals in decoration and equipment. We are really proud of the growth potential of our project in the Iberian Peninsula, which allows us to continue to bring our multi-style offer closer to more and more regions ”.

With these new openings, Conforama will have a total of 56 stores in the Iberian Peninsula: 44 in Spain and 12 in Portugal.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric