Congress passes the “ Celaá law ” after long debate on Spanish and concerted education

Posted: Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:33 a.m.

Congress votes on Thursday to reform the Lomloe or “Celaá Law” law and the amendments presented by the various parliamentary groups approved by the Education Committee last Friday.

The law is accompanied by the necessary support of the PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNV and Más País, as the opinion must be ratified by an absolute majority (176 votes) because it is a reform of an organic law. After its approval, the law will be sent to the Senate to continue parliamentary procedures and if the absolute majority is not obtained, it will be referred to the Education Committee to issue a new opinion.

The law arrives in plenary session after an amendment presented last night by the PNV and Junts per Catalunya groups in which it is asked to guarantee “the existence of sufficient places” in concerted education. Eight abstentions will be necessary for her to succeed, so she is unlikely to succeed.

The elimination of Spanish as a vehicular language is the elimination of Spanish as a vehicular language, an amendment presented by the PSOE, United We Can and ERC which was presented to the Education Committee with 26 votes for and 16 against.

The opposition groups deemed this amendment unconstitutional and a cession to the independence movement since the words “Castilian, official language of the state” and “Castilian and co-officials are considered as vehicular languages” in the text of the law are deleted.

In addition, it is established that the communities will guarantee the right of students to receive education both in Spanish and in their respective co-official languages ​​on the basis of the Constitution, Statutes of Autonomy and applicable regulations. At the end of basic education, students must acquire a full and equivalent command of the Spanish language and, where applicable, of the corresponding co-official language.

The restrictions on the concerted has been another of the controversial measures of this new law and is that it envisages that the concerted public and private centers will not be able to receive amounts from families to receive free education, require families l ‘obligation to make contributions to foundations or establish mandatory services that require financial support.

Another of the measures included in the “Celaá Law” is that students will be able to pass the course when all teachers consider that the failed subjects allow them to successfully continue the next course. Thus, students who have achieved the objectives of the subjects or who have a negative evaluation in one or two subjects will pass the course.

In addition, the student can only take the same course once and a maximum of two times during compulsory education.

The issue of gender segregation has also sparked controversy, and the law provides that schools which are partially or fully publicly funded will be required not to separate their students by gender.

In addition, administrations must promote the increase of female students in studies in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics and less demand for women. It will be the same for male students: the subjects most educated for women should be promoted among them.