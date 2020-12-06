Congress pays homage to Constitution in fragmented scenario with harsh criticism of Sánchez government

Madrid

Posted: Sunday December 6, 2020 1:42 PM

Spain once again paid tribute to the Spanish Constitution, and it did so on a totally atypical 6 December, in a context marked by the coronavirus pandemic and by one of the most fragmented and polarized political scenarios in memory . Also, with the shadow of the increasingly widespread Juan Carlos I scandals and the reform of the judiciary in the spotlight, at the center of the speeches of many political leaders who attended the event.

The health crisis forced Congress to move the celebration of 42 years of Magna Carta to the streets, where its validity was defended at the same time as harsh criticisms were leveled at the government of Pedro Sánchez. Precisely, the president valued the Constitution as “the greatest achievement in our collective history” because it allowed us to activate the state of alarm to give “an effective response to the worst pandemic of the last century”.

Meritxell Batet expressed himself in the same direction, demanding an “inclusive” reading of the Constitution without partisan uses. The president of the Congress of Deputies affirmed that this “must generate confidence, stability and a meeting point to unite wills, not to impose theirs”. “The object of the democratic political debate is not to eliminate the opposite, but to integrate it and transform its positions,” he said.

This is a different point of view from that offered by other political leaders like Pablo Casado, who regretted in a short speech that there are “enemies of the Constitution and heirs of ETA in the leadership of the state “. The President of the People’s Party assured that the Magna Carta was built by “the moderates and the radicals were left behind” and added: “We are not going to allow them to throw everything away”.

Casado also wanted to value the figure of Juan Carlos I after learning that the King Emeritus had introduced a tax regularization for the use of credit cards with opaque funds. “I keep his legacy. What he has done in private is another state power that must judge him,” said the head of the PP after Pablo Echenique, spokesman for United We Can in the Congress asserted that the Monarch’s last action is “a confession that he defrauded the Treasury, and he is doing so because he was arrested.”

Pablo Casado was not the only one to highlight the work Juan Carlos I has done for Spain. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also said: “From the king I keep only his inheritance, I appreciate his figure, not his tax situation.” Faced with this, he believes that “there are members of the government who would like to overthrow this Constitution”. Regarding the retiree chat in which it was a question of shooting 26 million Spaniards and carrying out “maneuvers like in 36”, Ayuso said he understood “that they are concerned about the political drift”.

Like Casado and Ayuso, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros has spoken. Vox’s parliamentary spokesperson said he shared “the concern of many soldiers” at “a government that has put the Constitution in danger”. Like the president of the popular, the leader of the far-right formation also stressed that “there are enemies in the direction of the state”: “We will continue to oppose the worst government in history from Spain. The constitution is in danger.