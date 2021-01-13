Congressional lawyers approve to investigate King Emeritus although PSOE will vote against

Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 8:36 PM

Published on: 12.01.2021 17:40

The sixth time is the charm: Attorneys for Congress have given the green light for the first time to admit a commission of inquiry into the use of opaque cards from King Emeritus for processing.

According to the report, to which LaSexta had access, the lawyers transfer to the Spokesperson’s Office any entry on the agenda of the plenary session. It is now the Congressional Council’s turn to decide whether or not to do so, but PSOE sources at LaSexta have argued that they will not support the Juan Carlos I investigation in Congress.

“Now the decision is purely political,” said United We Can spokesman Pablo Echenique, announcing on Twitter the admission to processing of the request for the purple force.

So far, the PSOE had voted against the Table committees of inquiry, as well as PP and Vox, claiming they were following the directions of House lawyers, who considered said inquiries into the king unconstitutional because the courts could not control the King’s House. However, and once lawyers admit the commission, that rationale falters.

United We Can has been successful in getting lawyers to admit the commission because it is not focused on controlling the Royal Household, but on using these opaque cards. Opaque cards used by the king and by some of his relatives, such as Froilán or Victoria Federica. In said commission of inquiry, the emeritus could be summoned because “it is the commissions of inquiry which develop their own work plan and can decide on the holding of appearances without it being possible to predetermine how they are to be agreed. “.

Investigate after abdication

Unidos Podemos, ERC, EH-Bildu, Más País, Compromís, CUP and BNG registered in mid-December a new commission of inquiry in Congress into the “ black ” cards of the King Emeritus, limiting its scope to everything that s he subsequently abdicated, after lawyers overturned a similar commission for the fifth time.

The groups thus hoped to circumvent the inviolability of Juan Carlos I, by setting the limit to acts that occurred when he was no longer king and which were only measured by the Supreme Court.

As noted in the registered letter to Congress, the prosecutor’s office is already seeing evidence of a crime and alluding to Article 76 of the Constitution and the Rules of the Lower House which establish that “commissions of inquiry may be established to matters of public interest ”.

In addition, the authors recalled other cases in which commissions of inquiry into personal matters of public office have been approved and referred to constitutional decisions in which it is said that inviolability must be interpreted in an evolutionary manner, taking into account each time and place “.

According to the groups’ approach, they want this commission to last six months.

Rejected five times

Lawyers for the Chamber of Congress of Deputies overturned in December for the fifth time the opening of a commission of inquiry to the King Emeritus. They claimed that this chamber was not competent to investigate anything to do with the seat of state and in particular the King Emeritus, although these are actions that could arise, presumably, after his abdication. .

Lawyers have rejected the demands of the separatist parties after arguing that the United We Can party has a technical flaw because it has fewer signatures than necessary.

After the discovery of the alleged existence of black cards by the King Emeritus, United Podemos spokesman Pablo Echenique claimed that since the King’s “inviolability” was not in effect at the time of the events, the Congress Table He had no possible excuse to block “a commission of inquiry in this regard.”