conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter: Jupiter and Saturn, getting closer again after 397 years, will see the breathtaking view of nature on Monday – conjunction of updates from Saturn and Jupiter, know how to see the winter solstice this year

Cape Canaveral

A major astronomical event will be seen in the solar system on Monday. Meanwhile, two large planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, are approaching very closely. These two planets had come closer in the 17th century during the lifetime of the great astronomer Galileo. People can watch this event after sunset on Monday without the help of any equipment.

The meeting of the planets can be easily seen

US space agency NASA said it is not very uncommon for two large planets to come closer to our solar system. Jupiter passes every 20 years from its neighboring planet Saturn, but getting close to it is special. Scientists say that the distance between the two planets will be only 0.1 degree from their point of view. If the weather conditions remain favorable, they can be easily seen from all over the world after sunset.

The sky will be seen on December 21

This event will take place on December 21, 2020. It is considered the shortest day of the year. David Weintraub, professor of astronomy at Vanderbilt University, said that I believe it would be fair to say that this phenomenon usually only happens once in a person’s life.

After 397 years, Jupiter and Saturn will get closer again

It should be noted that earlier in July 1623 the two planets came closer together but due to their proximity to the Sun it was almost impossible to see them. At the same time, before that in March 1226, the two planets approached and this event could be seen from earth. Since then, it has happened for the first time when this astronomical event occurs and can be seen.