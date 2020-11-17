Connected Car Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027 | DBMR Updates

The large scale Global Connected Car Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Connected Car Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Connected Car Market report.

Global Connected Car Market Analysis:

Global connected car market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increased demand for smartphone connectivity, growing government regulations and increasing concerns about safety. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Details Key Players of Connected Car Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working global connected car market are Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Tesla, Google, Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Vodafone Group, AT&T Intellectual Property, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc., WirelessCar, Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Verizon, Intel Corporation and others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

To reduce the dependency on fossil fuels such as motor spirit would enhance the market

Limitation in network coverage can restricts the market growth

In April 2019, Lear Corporation, which is leader in global automotive technology, announced to acquire Xevo. This acquisition aims to bring together Xevo’s leading e-commerce vehicle platform technology with Lear’s expertise in electronic systems. Lear Corporation focuses to broaden its connectivity portfolio. The acquisition would result in enhancement in Lear Corporation’s software, services and strengthen its position in connectivity market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

