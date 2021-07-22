Considerations to take into account in an interim negotiation with a company that has never used temporary employment

Like many companies in the tourism sector that have been affected by the Covid-19, this is the case of a client of the company specializing in directors and talent management, Servitalent, who was always with his activity paralyzed. and with great uncertainty to take back your future. Activities. Therefore, they decide to take adjustment measures to adapt to this situation, including a partial ERTE of the workforce, which is also 100% teleworking. Producing thus, the departure of the person who occupies the position of Trade Marketing Manager and the company, which must also undertake a restructuring of its organizational structure, reflects on the solutions that it can have to solve this problem since it needs to ” quickly integrate someone who assumes the main functions of the position, because it is the key for them and, more in a moment, in which the possibility of a gradual reopening of their operations begins to be considered.

They needed to integrate someone in a flexible way, given the uncertainty about the resumption of activity and its speed, who would quickly take on the day-to-day work of the service and guarantee its smooth operation; animate the team, the illness and plan the various actions of return to the activity and bring all his expertise and his vision to question certain more “traditional” approaches and help to change the way of doing certain things, in order to put the company in a better position compared to the competition. In addition, given the current situation, it was only allowed to think in the short term, so they needed the incorporation to be temporary until doubts about returning to some “normalcy” in its life. activity are lifted and the company can start to undertake the process of internal reorganization. On the other hand, the company estimated that, given this scenario, it would be very difficult to attract a professional who would like to join its structure.

For all these reasons, it was decided that the best solution would be the incorporation of an interim manager for the first time, as many of the conditions that a solution of this type provides to companies are met and which would be mainly:

Flexibility: the duration and commitment of the interim manager are adjusted to the real needs of the company. Speed: Due to her accumulated expertise in the field and in companies with similar circumstances, she can already make decisions and add value in a short time. Experience: very broad and diverse and which allows them to have a professional who brings new ideas or experiences that they can transfer to other sectors. Independence: being your temporary link and a person outside the organization, bring an external vision and not influenced by past or future commitments in the company. Leadership: their broad vision and their accumulated experience quickly attract teams who see them as a benchmark to follow. Complement to the management team: it is about contributing, adding and helping the current management team, not occupying the position of any of them, thus avoiding reluctance to their work . Executive capacity: Interim managers are executive professionals and people of action who combine the strategic part with the executive part, so that operational decisions are made on a daily basis to solve the usual problems, but action is also taken. with a medium and long term vision.

The company finally decided to bet for the first time on this formula, which was confirmed during the meeting with the proposed interim manager, emphasizing the importance of using transition management service providers to carry out a preliminary analysis. and objective of the business case, and thus be able to determine which professional, and with which general skills, should be assigned to a mission of these characteristics, making tangible the value of what the professional could bring to his current situation. This is the work of Servitalent.

