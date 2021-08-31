Construction sector predicts 7% growth for this year

CNC warns lack of manpower threatens execution of EU funds

Construction expects the sector to grow by 7% this year, based on projections from the European Construction Industry Federation collected by the CNC employers’ association. The forecasts are in line with those of Euroconstruct, which forecasts an increase of 5.5% for the second half of the year and 6% for 2022.

By segments, the production of the building branch will increase by 7.6% compared to 2020, while that of civil engineering will increase by 4.5%. The growth of the first will be greater than that of the second since it will be driven by rehabilitation, which will increase by 10.4%, while new housing will contribute with a growth of 8% and non-residential construction will increase by 4.9%. .

However, the employers point out that the growth of the sector could have been much greater, since the establishment of Next Generation funds will take longer than expected.

By way of example, he recalls that the royal decree which regulates the 50 million euros for rehabilitation in municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants was published on August 4 and that the CCAAs have not made progress in their calls, as with the 150 million to promote clean energy. .

Likewise, the employer warns that the execution of the work which must be undertaken with the arrival of community aid could be affected by the lack of manpower. In this sense, construction will need around 700,000 workers and could exceed the figure of two million employees by being present, directly or indirectly, in seven out of ten euros from Europe.

Another of the main threats for the sector will be the soaring prices of raw materials, against which the CNC has asked the Government to repeal the deindexation law to guarantee the viability of projects and the stability of contracts which defends the establishment of a system which rebalances and takes into account price variations after the submission of offers.

According to the President of Construction (CNC), Pedro Fernndez Aln, “employment in the construction sector is increasing more than twice the average in Spain. For the growth of one of the most decisive sectors for the economic recovery from Spain, but could slow down the arrival of Community aid, which must be implemented by 2026 at the latest “.

