consuelo-ciscar-involves-ivam-workers-in-the-purchase-of-posthumous-works-by-gerardo-rueda

Consuelo Ciscar, with her lawyer during the trial. Mònica Torres

Consuelo Ciscar, director of the Institut Valencià Art Modern (IVAM) between 2004 and 2014, defended this Tuesday the purchase and donation of 76 works by Gerardo Rueda for 2.9 million euros as an “incredible” and “very advantageous” operation for the museum, in the first session of the trial on the alleged acquisition fraudulent of the pieces during his tenure. A good part of the works were executed and reproduced years after the death of the artist after another disbursement of the museum of 512. 524 euros.

The main defendant has insisted that all the decisions she made were supported by the IVAM professionals who were part of the purchasing commission and the departments affected and who never said anything against. It has affected that everyone was aware of the conditions of purchases and donations of 2004 and 2006 and that, in no case, violated the law. Ciscar has begun his statement at the Provincial Court of Valencia pointing out that his greatest “pride” in his stage at the IVAM is not having rescinded the contract of , as requested, as suggested.

The former director, of 76 years, has availed itself of its right to respond only to his lawyer and not to the accusations represented by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Valencian Generalitat Lawyers’ Office and Civic Action against Corruption, which ask for between six and 12 years in prison for her as the perpetrator of the alleged continuing crimes of administrative prevarication, document falsification and embezzlement of public funds, plus a fine of 144. 000 euros. Therefore, it has not been possible to question him about the testimonies of the workers collected during the investigation phase of the case. However, the participation of professionals in the case as witnesses or experts is foreseen.

Together with Ciscar, sit on the bench José Luis Rueda, adoptive son of the artist (died in 1996), that he sold the posthumous works as if they were original, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, and Juan Carlos Lledó, administrative head of the museum with Ciscar, who will declare from this Wednesday. The lowest prison request for both, as necessary collaborators of the alleged crimes, rises to five years.

Consuelo Ciscar, in the first term, and José Luis Rueda, in second, during the trial this Tuesday. Mònica Torres

Ciscar has stated that the IVAM does not differ “from other museums in the world” and has posthumous work by artists that is “just as authentic, legal and valid ”. “The IVAM has a lot of posthumous work by Julio González , no one has ever said that they were not original or invalid. I am very sorry for the deterioration of this great artist [en alusión a Gerardo Rueda]. José Luis Rueda was an example when he made the donation and did not condition it. He only asked for a few compensation and itineraries. ”

The former regional secretary of Culture with the Government of the PP of The Generalitat has defended that “it was not mandatory” that the contract for the sale and donation of the referred works should state that they were posthumous or the conditions of reproduction, because “no law says so” and has argued that legality allowed a private contract is signed between the son and heir of the artist and the management of the IVAM.

Condemned the past Summer to a year and a half in jail for using the museum to benefit the career of her artist son, Rablaci, the former director of the IVAM has summoned the museum’s experts and collaborators at various stages to strengthen her defense on several occasions Francisco Calvo Serraller , who was an art critic for this newspaper, and Tomàs Llorens, former artistic director of the Thyssen Museum and first director of the IVAM, both deceased. However, Ciscar’s lawyer has only asked the court to take into account the testimony that Llorens made during the investigation of the case, among other testimony.

Also in the section on previous issues that the case has opened, Ciscar’s lawyer has claimed the nullity of the case for not having respected the legality in the dump of computer data from the museum and has denounced that his client was the subject of a “prospective and inquisitorial” investigation by the UDEF (Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit) of the National Police and the investigator.

Admission of evidence

Lledó’s defense has asked for the file to understand that these facts were already tried in the first piece of this same case. Both requests will be resolved by the court in the sentence.

For his part, the lawyer of Gerardo’s stepson Rueda has presented, for admission as evidence in the trial, the invoice for a sale of a sculpture “post mortem” by 800. 12 dollars with which he tries to argue that “that is the market price” for this type of works.

The court has accepted several pieces of evidence, including a model that Rueda’s adopted son has brought with him, although the magistrates have asked him to take charge of them.

The defenses have also insisted that they do not testify, due to not having a direct relationship with the events, two witnesses requested by the popular prosecution, the current director of the Valencian Agency Anti-fraud and former administrator of the IVAM, Joan Llinares, and the former director IVAM artist and former director of the Tate Modern in London, Vicent Todolí. The accusations have denied the petition and have underlined the suitability and timeliness of both.

The Prosecutor’s Office has alerted to the need to have the report that is being prepared at the Reina Sofía National Museum on the real value of the pieces purchased by the IVAM, because it is needed to calculate the amount of civil liability. He has said that it would be a reason to request the suspension of the trial but that he trusts that the report will arrive as soon as possible.